This is what Shatrughan Sinha has to say about Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor



Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who worked with Irrfan on Aan: Men At Work and Rishi Kapoor on various films, spoke about the actor recently in a newspaper. He described Rishi Kapoor, his co-star in films like Naseeb, Ranbhoomi, and Hawalaat as a "star actor,quot;.

Jogging down his memory lane, Shatrughan Sinha remembered Rishi Kapoor as the most charismatic actor of his time. He said, "After Rajendra Kumar and Rajesh Khanna, he became the boy of romance with his style."

And then, speaking about Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor, Shatru said that Ranbir cannot be compared to the deceased actor at this time. "Ranbir has big shoes to fill because baap baap hota hai. You can't compare the two at the moment." Although, the veteran actor said Ranbir is a worthy son of a worthy father and a brilliant actor.