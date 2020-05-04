‘This American Life’ Wins First Audio Pulitzer Prize – Up News Info

Public radio This American life won the first Pulitzer Prize for audio reporting, for an episode they made in association with the other two category winners, the Los Angeles Times and Vice News.

The episode, The crowd, was recognized for his "revealing and intimate journalism that illuminates the personal impact of the Trump Administration's" Staying in Mexico "policy." The Pulitzers recognized Molly O & # 39; Toole, an immigration and security reporter in the Washington office of the Times, and Emily Green, a journalist based in Mexico City.

In the drama category, the Pulitzer committee recognized A strange loop by Michael R. Jackson. The musical "tracks an artist's creative process that transforms issues of identity, race, and sexuality that once pushed him to the fringes of the mainstream in a meditation on universal human fears and insecurities," the judges wrote.

In the music category, Anthony Davis won by Central park five, which premiered last year at the Long Beach Opera. The judges called it "a brave opera job, marked by powerful vocal writing and responsive orchestration, skillfully transforming a notorious example of contemporary injustice into something empathetic and hopeful."

Colson Whitehead, who won the Pulitzer Prize for The underground railway in 2017, he again won the honor of fiction for The Nickel Boys. The committee called it "a devastating and leftover exploration of abuse at a reform school in the Jim Crow, Florida era, which is ultimately a powerful story of human perseverance, dignity, and redemption."

Here is a complete list of the 2020 winners:

JOURNALISM

Public service

The Anchorage Daily News, in collaboration with ProPublica

Breaking news

The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky staff.

Research reports

Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times

Explanatory reports

Washington Post Staff

LLocal reports

The Baltimore Sun Staff

National reports

T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica

and

Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times

International reports

New York Times staff

Feature writing

Ben Taub from The New Yorker

Commentary

Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times

Review

Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times

Editorial writing

Jeffery Gerritt of Palestine (Tx.) Herald-Press

Editorial cartoons

Barry Blitt, Contributor, The New Yorker

Breaking news photography

Reuters photography staff

Characteristic photography

Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press

Audio reporting

This American Life staff with Molly O'Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, freelance for Vice News for "The Out Crowd"

LETTERS AND DRAMA

Fiction

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

Drama

A strange Michael R. Jackson tie

History

Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America by W. Caleb McDaniel (Oxford University Press)

Biography

Sontag: his life and work by Benjamin Moser (Ecco / HarperCollins)

Poetry

The Jericho Brown Tradition (Copper Canyon Press)

General non-fiction

The Immortal: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care by Anne Boyer (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux)

and

The End of Myth: From the Border to the Border Wall in America's Mind by Greg Grandin (Metropolitan Books)

MUSIC

The Central Park Five by Anthony Davis, premiered by Long Beach Opera on June 15, 2019

SPECIAL APPOINTMENT

Ida B. Wells