‘This American Life’ Wins First Audio Pulitzer Prize – Up News Info

Public radio This American life won the first Pulitzer Prize for audio reporting, for an episode they made in association with the other two category winners, the Los Angeles Times and Vice News.
The episode, The crowd, was recognized for his "revealing and intimate journalism that illuminates the personal impact of the Trump Administration's" Staying in Mexico "policy." The Pulitzers recognized Molly O & # 39; Toole, an immigration and security reporter in the Washington office of the Times, and Emily Green, a journalist based in Mexico City.
In the drama category, the Pulitzer committee recognized A strange loop by Michael R. Jackson. The musical "tracks an artist's creative process that transforms issues of identity, race, and sexuality that once pushed him to the fringes of the mainstream in a meditation on universal human fears and insecurities," the judges wrote.
In the music category, Anthony Davis won by Central park five, which premiered last year at the Long Beach Opera. The judges called it "a brave opera job, marked by powerful vocal writing and responsive orchestration, skillfully transforming a notorious example of contemporary injustice into something empathetic and hopeful."
Colson Whitehead, who won the Pulitzer Prize for The underground railway in 2017, he again won the honor of fiction for The Nickel Boys. The committee called it "a devastating and leftover exploration of abuse at a reform school in the Jim Crow, Florida era, which is ultimately a powerful story of human perseverance, dignity, and redemption."
Here is a complete list of the 2020 winners:
JOURNALISM
Public service
The Anchorage Daily News, in collaboration with ProPublica
Breaking news
The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky staff.
Research reports
Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times
Explanatory reports
Washington Post Staff
LLocal reports
The Baltimore Sun Staff
National reports
T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica
and
Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times
International reports
New York Times staff
Feature writing
Ben Taub from The New Yorker
Commentary
Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times
Review
Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times
Editorial writing
Jeffery Gerritt of Palestine (Tx.) Herald-Press
Editorial cartoons
Barry Blitt, Contributor, The New Yorker
Breaking news photography
Reuters photography staff
Characteristic photography
Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press
Audio reporting
This American Life staff with Molly O'Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, freelance for Vice News for "The Out Crowd"
LETTERS AND DRAMA
Fiction
The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
Drama
A strange Michael R. Jackson tie
History
Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America by W. Caleb McDaniel (Oxford University Press)
Biography
Sontag: his life and work by Benjamin Moser (Ecco / HarperCollins)
Poetry
The Jericho Brown Tradition (Copper Canyon Press)
General non-fiction
The Immortal: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care by Anne Boyer (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux)
and
The End of Myth: From the Border to the Border Wall in America's Mind by Greg Grandin (Metropolitan Books)
MUSIC
The Central Park Five by Anthony Davis, premiered by Long Beach Opera on June 15, 2019
SPECIAL APPOINTMENT
Ida B. Wells
