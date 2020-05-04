This amazing visualization of data explains the amazing wealth of Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is rich. This we know to be true. But exactly how wealthy is he, and how does his wealth compare to the 7.594 billion people in the world (minus one) who aren’t Jeff Bezos is difficult to understand. Trying to understand it usually involves one of those descriptions of eternity where a bird sharpens its beak on a mountain every thousand years until the rock wears away, except in this case the mountain is made of money and the scratches represent the average annual income of An American worker.

But here's a better way: step through this amazing Bezos wealth data visualization where each pixel represents $ 1,000. Trust me, you'll tire of scrolling before you hit a third of Bezos' $ 139 billion net worth. And after that, you must exceed the $ 2.96 billion that belongs to the 400 richest Americans. (Tip: try opening the link on your phone if you can't scroll sideways on your desktop.)

The entire experience is sobering, to say the least. We all know that there are some stupidly rich people in the world and Bezos is one of them, but it is difficult for us to intuitively understand how large these large numbers are. The experience reminded me of that amazing Douglas Adams quote. " The Galactic Hitchhiker's Guide: "The space is big. You just won't believe how huge, huge, and mind-blowingly big it is. I mean, you may think it's a long way to the pharmacy, but that's just peanuts into space. "

And his lifetime earnings are peanuts compared to Bezos' net worth. As demonstrated earlier this year when he bought the most expensive house in Los Angeles for a eight of a percent of your wealth If you make $ 60,000 a year, it's like spending $ 75 on a house.

This visualization, by web developer Matt Korostoff, is not the first we've seen trying to bring extreme wealth inequality of the modern era to the realm of the understandable, but it is one of the simplest and therefore the more eloquent. . It also includes the remarkable fact that the wealthiest 400 Americans, who own $ 2.96 trillion, or more than the poorest 60 percent of the country, could comfortably fit in a single 747 aircraft.

As noted on the long parchment, this is not an idle exercise, either: Most Americans want a more equitable distribution of wealth than currently exists, but they don't always understand how rich the rich really are. Data visualizations like this, which also show how 0.001 percent wealth could address many of the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges, are tools that help bridge that mental gap. And leave us, most likely, with more questions than we started. How rich is Jeff Bezos and do you think he deserves it?