This $ 19 Breezy linen top has 100 5-star Amazon reviews

Bedding tends to skew, so reviewers are pleasantly surprised by these linen blend tops on Amazon for just $ 19. They prevent overheating on hot days thanks to their breathable fabric and come in seven different colors.

Learn more about why Amazon reviewers love the Soojun Cotton Linen Round Collar Boxy Top so much below.

Boxy top in cotton and linen round neck Soojun

Made from 70% cotton and 30% linen, these tops have a comfortable, square cut for a relaxed look. Depending on the shade, they cost only $ 19 or $ 20.

"I love this shirt. It is heavy enough not to need a camisole but light enough to flow well."

"I am really surprised by the cut of this shirt, it is very flattering and feminine."

"They are very forgiving of any body blemishes, but they don't look sloppy or too big."

"The material is wonderful. It looks and feels expensive. I bought the cream, and the fabric has a good weight and does not look good. The hems and seams are very well sewn."

"I can't say enough about this beautiful white blouse. I wore it for a family gathering in natural wide-legged linen pants and they all flowed out. The seam across the bust is enough to give it interest and elegance."

Looking for more affordable Amazon findings? These $ 20 runners have 1,400 five-star reviews and these $ 14 yoga flare capris have 150 five-star reviews.

