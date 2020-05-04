These local restaurants and chefs are nominated for the James Beard 2020 Award

For the James Beard Foundation, the show must go on.

On Monday afternoon, the foundation released its list of nominees for the 2020 James Beard Awards, an event that had previously been scheduled as a live ceremony on March 25 in Philadelphia, and was broadcast live on Twitter.

The semifinalist list, released on February 26, named over 20 Massachusetts chefs and restaurants in 11 categories, while the most recent list further reduced talent.

Here are the local nominees for the 2020 James Beard Awards:

Best New Restaurant: Fox and the Knife, Boston

Best Northeast Chef: Tiffani Faison (Orfano, Boston); Cassie Piuma (Sarma, Somerville)

Excellent baker: Maura Kilpatrick (Sofra Bakery & Cafe, Cambridge)

Outstanding Chef: Ana Sortun (Oleana, Cambridge)

Outstanding restorer: Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer (JK Food Group)

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Irene Li (Mei Mei, Boston)

Design, 76 seats and more: Hacin + Associates (Shore Leave, Boston)

In late February, the James Beard Foundation The awards announced the winners of 2020 America & # 39; s Classics, which included Puritan Backroom in Manchester, N.H.

So why go ahead with this annual award when so much of the industry is in crisis right now? In a blog post from May 1, the foundation explained that after consulting with industry professionals across the country, there was consensus that the awards could "offer a ray of hope to an industry seeking light in a very dark time," and that nominated chefs and restaurants should still to be celebrated for His exceptional work.

Meanwhile, the foundation also launched Open For Good, a campaign dedicated to rebuilding the independent restaurant industry through initiatives like the James Beard Foundation's Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund.

"Some of the restaurants announced today are temporarily closed, some are operating in other ways, such as take-out efforts or meal relief, while others have already announced they will close permanently," CEO Clare Reichenbach said in a press release. . "Today we recognize the accomplishments of all the people behind these restaurants and the need for everyone to fight for this industry that employs 16 million people and is a vital part of American culture."

Find the full list of 2020 nominees here. The restaurant and chef winners will be announced in Chicago on September 25.

