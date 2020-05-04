These challenging counselors are already in trouble at Camp Getaway

A cake catastrophe!
It seems that there are already problems in paradise in the premiere of the Bravo series Camp getaway, courtesy of counselors Nile Lundgren and Neely Fortune. In this clip from tonight's episode, the two face the wrath of the camp's chief director. Claire Sorrels after taking a planned activity for a guest's birthday into their own hands.
"So do we talk to Claire about this first or do we just do it?" Lundgren asks a group of his fellow counselors at the beginning of the video.
Glen North responds, "It is better to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission!"
This pushes the advisors into action, and they start gathering their coworkers, a giant pie, and the man of the hour, all well in advance. But as the group begins singing "Happy Birthday,quot; to the guest as he blows out his candles, both Sorrels and David Schreiber, owner and director of the camp, realize what is happening behind your back.
"What are they doing?" Sorrels says in a confessional alongside Schreiber. "Nothing at Camp Getaway happens by accident. Everything is planned, from the moment the activities take place to the flow of people."
Schreiber adds: "All it takes is an idiot to change all that."
Once the moment of celebration ends, Sorrels quickly throws Lundgren and Fortune aside.
"I am going to say this once and only once: if I tell you to do something, do as I tell you," Sorrels tells the advisers. "What time did I tell you to make the cake? When the band started after dessert was ready."
Explain why she is so upset in a confessional, explaining that Lundgren and Fortune killed the party for the rest of the guests who were not asked to join the birthday celebration.
"… so maybe I'm a little pissed off," Sorrels adds, dismissing Fortune's rebuttal that the guest was the one who requested the early cut. "If I say don't do it, don't do it. And if you want to do it, don't work here."
Oh!
Before heading to camp for tonight's premiere, take a tour of the gardens and all the amenities available to both counselors and guests! From zip lines, bungee jumping, water skiing and night karaoke, there is something for everyone at Camp Getaway.
Campers are also not required to stay in old-fashioned, old-school cabins. Despite having been built in 1931, the spaces were recently renovated and offer plenty of space without bunk beds.
Keep an eye out for Boat House, which is sure to be the center of a big drama as this is where most of the party takes place.
Get a better look at tonight's premiere of Camp getaway at 10 pm. in Bravo!
(Bravo and E! Are part of the NBCUniversal family).
%MINIFYHTMLdc12230cd5b7e098aae2a1310ca371f113%