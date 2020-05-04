These challenging counselors are already in trouble at Camp Getaway

A cake catastrophe!

It seems that there are already problems in paradise in the premiere of the Bravo series Camp getaway, courtesy of counselors Nile Lundgren and Neely Fortune. In this clip from tonight's episode, the two face the wrath of the camp's chief director. Claire Sorrels after taking a planned activity for a guest's birthday into their own hands.

"So do we talk to Claire about this first or do we just do it?" Lundgren asks a group of his fellow counselors at the beginning of the video.

Glen North responds, "It is better to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission!"

This pushes the advisors into action, and they start gathering their coworkers, a giant pie, and the man of the hour, all well in advance. But as the group begins singing "Happy Birthday,quot; to the guest as he blows out his candles, both Sorrels and David Schreiber, owner and director of the camp, realize what is happening behind your back.

"What are they doing?" Sorrels says in a confessional alongside Schreiber. "Nothing at Camp Getaway happens by accident. Everything is planned, from the moment the activities take place to the flow of people."

Schreiber adds: "All it takes is an idiot to change all that."