There's no way Cam Newton will sign on with a new team as a backup, but will he have a choice?

Cam Newton finds himself in a difficult situation that becomes more difficult every time a free-agent quarterback like Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton signs a new contract and takes away a potential job. However, the former Panthers passer apparently has little interest in a supporting role like the one Winston took on in New Orleans or the situation Dalton accepted in Dallas.

Newton, a 30-year-old free agent who is still recovering from Lisfranc's injury that derailed his last season in Carolina, appears willing to wait for the opportunity to continue his career as a starter, although there is currently no such opportunity.

According to The Athletic, there is "no way"Newton will sign to be a team's backup quarterback. Instead," he will continue to rehabilitate himself and wait for the travel restrictions to come to life so that the teams can examine him. "The worst case scenario presented in the Athletic report: Newton "waits until a starter is injured."

Technically, that is not the worst case scenario for Newton. As SN's Vinnie Iyer recently noted, Newton could simply remain out of the league for the entire 2020 season.

In terms of teams that could theoretically offer Newton a chance to start in 2020, the Patriots top the list. New England is entering the season with Jarrett Stidham and his four career pass attempts as his alleged starter following Tom Brady's departure to Tampa Bay.

Yes, Bill Belichick may be waiting for an opportunity for Newton to be cleared by New England medical personnel before considering an alternative as a quarterback. But at this point, if Belichick wanted Newton to play for the Patriots, Newton would already be a Patriot.

The Jaguars follow the Patriots on the list of potential suitors for Newton as a starter, but as Iyer writes, "they just got out of Nick Foles' mess and must do their due diligence on Gardner Minshew to determine if they need to select a high QB in the 2021 draft, where, as a rebuilding team, they have the best chance against Trevor Lawrence of Clemson. " And the broncos? "His decision to load more players with offensive skills suggests that everyone is ready to lift Drew Lock."

Bears, Redskins, or Raiders? No (already exchanged for Foles), no (already exchanged for Kyle Allen) and no (already signed by Marcus Mariota).

So Newton expecting an unfortunate injury for a starting quarterback or a surprising retirement like Andrew Luck might be his preferred option, but it could also be his only option.

More than anything, the bad time has been a thorn in Newton's side. The Panthers crawled over what had become an inevitable move and didn't release Newton until March 24, a week after agreeing to the terms of a free agency contract with Teddy Bridgewater.

However, what's even worse for Newton when it comes to time has been the coronavirus-related restrictions on travel and medical exams. Teams are simply afraid to sign it without being able to remove it themselves. (Whether they really should be so scared is a different matter.)

Those elements are out of Newton's control, so his continued focus on his rehabilitation rather than his next role makes sense. And we can't blame Newton, who has been exalted for his entire life as a quarterback so far, for rejecting the idea that he's suddenly not good enough to start.