There is a big mistake in this "High School Musical,quot; scene between Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

How do we miss this?
TikTok users have recently been discovering scene bugs we've never noticed before, like this episode of Gossip Girl where Blake Lively wears a dress, but is seen wearing sweatpants with him in the following clip.
Well, another TikTok user discovered a scene crash that went over all of our heads. It is High school musical:
It's the scene where Vanessa Hudgens' character Gabriella freezes up and doesn't start singing when she's on stage about to perform with Troy, who is played by Zac Efron.
When she starts walking offstage, Troy stops her from leaving and gives her a talk to cheer her up.
It works, Gabriella stays and the song starts again. This is when TikToker @senpaisaysimmain noticed something strange. Since Gabriella is the one who was supposed to start singing the song, we assume she will sing first.
But no! Troy begins to sing.
I mean, is that supposed to be the case and Troy just sings his part? I DONT KNOW. However, it doesn't seem to add, because they would have had to change parts throughout the song.
