'The World's Strongest Man' has a new 'Home Edition' on Snapchat – Up News Info

Before the world's Strongest Man 2020 competition in November, the organization launched its first Snapchat show, The strongest man in the world: Home Edition. A teaser episode of what's to come will be offered every Monday on Snapchat's Discover page for the next 11 weeks.

Eight of the world's most popular strongmen will compete in two rounds of unique and entertaining feats of strength. Each pairing will consist of a certain force movement (such as deadlifts, head presses, and farmer's walks) that competitors are encouraged to complete with imaginative elements that can be found at home, such as a couch, car, or pet.

Fans will be able to swipe up at the end of each episode and vote for their favorite competitor based on performance and creativity. Voting will take place at the World's Strongest Man polling place: Home Edition. At the end of the two rounds, the top two most voted competitors will go head-to-head in a fan vote to claim the final prize of $ 10,000 awarded by the World's Strongest Man.

Related story Snapchat examines Coronavirus & # 39; Frontline Heroes & # 39; in the original series from Barcroft Studios

The first episode is available online now. Subscribers will be notified when new episodes become available.

Contestants include Eddie Williams, Robert Oberst, Rob Kearney, Luke Stoltman, Adam Bishop, Nick Best, Rongo Keene, and Evan Singleton. Strongman and the 2017 strongest man world champion Eddie Hall will present each episode.

"I can't wait for the fans to see the creativity that these guys bring," Hall said. "I've been wondering how athletes have been preparing for the World's Strongest Man competition in November, and many will be without a gym right now." It will be fun to see how they stay fit somehow! ”

The full summary of the episode is as follows:

Monday, May 4: Episode One – Series Trailer

Monday, May 11: Episode two: Athlete 1 vs. Athlete 2 | SHOULDER PRESS

Monday, May 18: Episode three: Athlete 3 vs. Athlete 4 | READLIFT REPS

Monday, May 25: Episode four: Athlete 5 vs. Athlete 6 | CARGO RACE

Monday June 1: Episode five: Athlete 7 vs. Athlete 8 | TRANSPORTATION + FARMER WALK

Monday, June 8: Episode six: Athlete 1 vs. Athlete 4 | CARGO RACE

Monday June 15: Episode seven: Athlete 2 vs. Athlete 3 | TRANSPORTATION + FARMER WALK

Monday June 22: Episode eight: Athlete 5 vs. Athlete 8 | READLIFT REPS

Monday, June 29: Episode Nine – Athlete 6 vs. Athlete 7 | SHOULDER PRESS

Monday, July 6: Episode Ten – FINAL FACE

Monday, July 13: Episode Eleven – WINNERS REVEALED

The 2020 World's Strongest Man competition is expected to take place on November 14 and 15, with qualifying rounds on November 11 and 12, on Anna Maria Island in Bradenton, Florida.

World’s Strongest Man and its new competition World’s Strongest Man: Home Edition are produced by IMG and Endeavor Content’s Film 45.