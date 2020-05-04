The US Marine Corps. USA Simulates long-range anti-ship fires in Japan – Defense Blog

Video and photos released Monday by 1st Marine Aircraft Wing show that the US Marines. USA With Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 and All Weather Attack Squadron 242 they participated in the Harpoon training exercise aboard the Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station.

According to the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during the exercise, Squadrons of Marine Aircraft Group 12 focused on naval missions and simulated long-range anti-ship fires to enhance the ability of the Marine Corps to control and deny the sea ​​in the Indo-Pacific, in line with Force Design 2030.

He also noted that the U.S. Marines loaded Harpoon AGM-84D missiles onto an F / A-18 Hornet fighter jet aboard the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS).

The Harpoon missile is the most successful anti-ship missile in the world and is in service with the armed forces of more than 30 countries.

The Harpoon is capable of executing ground attack and anti-ship missions. To attack ground targets and ships in port, the missile uses GPS-assisted inertial navigation to hit a designated target. The 500-pound explosive warhead delivers lethal firepower against a wide variety of ground targets, including coastal defense sites, surface-to-air missile sites, exposed aircraft, port / industrial facilities and ships in port. For conventional anti-ship missions, such as the open ocean or close to land, the GPS / INS improves orientation halfway to the target area. The precise navigation solution allows users to discriminate target ships from islands or other landmasses or nearby ships.

According to The Drive, the F / A-18C / D that participated in the exercise, which took place on April 28 at the Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS), came from the 115th Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA-115 ) and the Navy. All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242 (VMFA (AW) -242), also known as "Silver Eagles,quot; and "Bats,quot;, respectively. VMFA (AW) -242 is deployed in advance at Iwakuni, while VMFA-115 is currently in a rolling deployment there. Both are assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 12 (MAG-12), which is part of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing.