‘The Twilight Zone’ adds Sky Ferreira, Gretchen Mol and more to season 2 – Up News Info

The second season of the reboot of the CBS All Access anthology of Twilight Zone has added a robust roster of cast members who will travel through another dimension … a dimension not only of sight and sound but also of the mind. A dimension called The twilight zone.

In addition to the 10-episode sophomore season of Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg, the reinvention of the classic sci-fi series is Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome , Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Damon Wayans Jr., among others.

Some highlights for the recently announced roster of actors include the episode titled "Ovation", directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A girl walks home alone at night) and written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini. The episode is packed with Ferreira, Smollett-Bell, and Tawny Newsome (Space force, lower decks), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang! Explosion!) and Thomas Lennon.

Jennifer McGowan will direct "Try, Try," written by Alex Rubens and starring Topher Grace (Blackkklansman, Black Mirror) and Kylie Bunbury (When they see us, take) while Osgood Perkins wrote and directed "You Might Also Like", starring Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire, Manchester by the Sea) and Greta Lee (Russian Doll, High Maintenance)

Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg are executive producers of The twilight zone.

Season two episode and supporting titles, in no particular order, include:

Episode: "8"

Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (Community, Star Girl) and Brandon Jay McLaren (Unreal, Graceland)

Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Episode: "A small town"

Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy endings, let's be cops), David Krumholtz (The Deuce, Evel), Natalie Martinez (Reminiscence, The I-land) and Paula Newsome (Barry, Chicago Med)

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Episode: "Try, try"

Starring Topher Grace (Blackkklansman, Black Mirror) and Kylie Bunbury (When they see us, take)

Alex Rubens

Directed by Jennifer McGowan

Episode: "You May Also Like It"

Starring Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire, Manchester by the Sea) and Greta Lee (Russian Doll, High Maintenance)

Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins

Episode: "Ovation"

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey, Lovecraft Country"), Tawny Newsome (Space force, lower decks), Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver, Twin Peaks), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang! Explosion!) and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911! Night in the museum" franchise)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

The cast and previously announced episodes include:

Episode: "Downtime"

Starring Morena Baccarin (dead Pool franchise, Homeland), Colman Domingo (If Beale Street could speak, fear the undead) and Tony Hale (Veep, Toy Story 4)

Written by Jordan Peele

Directed by JD Dillard

Episode: "The One About You"

Starring Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie, Blindspotting), Daniel Sunjata (Graceland, Rescue Me) and Billy Porter (Attitude, Like a boss)

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Directed by Peter Atencio

Episode: "A Human Face"

Starring Jenna Elfman (Fear of the undead, Dharma and Greg), Chris Meloni (The Maid's Tale, 42) and Tavi Gevinson (Person to person, Enough talk)

Alex Rubens

Directed by Christina Choe

Episode: "Among the not trodden"

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by Tayarisha Poe

Episode: "See you in the middle"

Starring Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror: USS Callister) and Gillian Jacobs (Community love)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Mathias Herndl