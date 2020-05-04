The San Francisco mayor threatens to close Dolores Park due to overcrowding; SF Workers Test – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Mayor London Breed announced Monday that officials will monitor Dolores Park, a popular gathering place in the city's Mission District, to see if he needs to order access to it because attendees to the park do not maintain adequate social distancing.

Breed said he spent a lot of time traveling around the city during the hot weather weekend. I was glad to be able to buy flowers from a vendor who had reopened.

"We still see the deaths increase, we still see the number of cases increase, so we are by no means out of the woods on this," he said. "But we also recognize that there is a possibility to provide opportunities for our small businesses to reopen with some guidelines."

But Breed was discouraged by what he saw in Dolores Park.

"As I spent time in many neighborhoods just to get an idea of ​​what was happening in Castro, on the beach and elsewhere, I saw something that really bothered me … the number of people who are not distancing themselves socially in Dolores Park He said at his COVID-19 update press conference on Monday.

"Dolores Park is still a real challenge," he continued. “We know that on pleasant days it is the ideal place for so many people. It is a great place, good energy, good weather. But unfortunately, we again had a real challenge with people coming together in groups and not distancing themselves socially from each other. ”

“And our rangers and other security measures really cost a lot of work. The fact is that we are all adults here and there is no reason why we should send any of our law enforcement officers or anyone to tell people what they should already be doing. "

Then he alerted attendees to Dolores Park. If they did not begin to obey the city's shelter order restrictions, they will not be allowed to use the park.

"We are going to monitor, today is a good day in San Francisco, our goal is to monitor Delores Park in the coming days," he said. “If we see that this behavior has not changed, we will close the park. I want to be clear. This is the last thing I want to do. We know that people need fresh air. They want to go out, but if we continue to see behavior become problematic in Dolores Park, it will no longer be available. ”

The website has not been updated to allow symptomatic frontline workers to schedule an appointment. Please notify. pic.twitter.com/Gtb0kIfTIn – Lex (@lextayham) May 4, 2020

The previous Monday, the city's website was updated to allow all workers, regardless of symptoms, to be tested for COVID-19 in San Francisco.

"We are making free COVID-19 tests available to everyone who goes to work, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not," Mayor Breed tweeted Monday morning. "We are making free COVID-19 tests available to everyone who goes to work, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not."

After users complained, the website still did not allow "symptom-free frontline workers,quot; to get an appointment, "the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management performed the update and tweeted that it was fixed.

San Francisco workers can schedule an appointment to test for COVID-19 at http://sf.gov/gettestedsf, or call 311.