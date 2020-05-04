The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has distributed more than $ 3.5 million in emergency aid COVID-19 – Up News Info

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has distributed more than $ 3.5 million in emergency aid to SAG-AFTRA members of its COVID-19 Relief Fund, up to $ 2.5 million since April 7.

Foundation President Courtney B. Vance, in his sixth "chat with fireplace" video update on Relief Fund efforts, noted that there is a "substantial queue of applications still under review" and that "it has been approximately three weeks to get help, so keep asking for your patience. "

"Tomorrow, May 5, brand Giving Tuesday Now," he said, launching donations. “Typically, this global day of generosity takes place in December. But because of COVID-19, there is an additional opportunity for people to contribute to their favorite non-profit organizations. I hope that if you are in a position to do so, consider donating to our Relief Fund. "

Watch the video here:

Emergency financial assistance is available to SAG-AFTRA members who, for the next two months, are unable to pay their basic living expenses, such as food, housing and medical care. The Foundation asks members to wait to apply if they have the resources to cover that period. "These are unprecedented times and we must all manage our resources with great care," says the Foundation on its website.