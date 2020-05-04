The Morning Show EP Kerry Ehrin Reaffirms Overall Agreement With Apple – Up News Info

Kerry Ehrin, executive producer and showrunner of Apple's original flagship series The morning show, has signed an extension of a general agreement of several years with the company. Under the new pact, Ehrin will develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV +. the Bates Motel Student was the first writer with whom Apple signed a general agreement in 2018.

Ehrin is currently working on the upcoming second season of The Morning Show Protagonist and executive producer of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The morning showThe first season, which premiered on November 1, 2019, garnered three Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series: Drama and Best Actress in a Drama Series for both Aniston and Witherspoon. The series was also awarded a SAG Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Aniston, and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup.

Apple TV +



The morning show it is an inside look at the lives of people who work on morning television. Ehrin is an executive producer with Aniston, through her Echo Films poster; Witherspoon, through its production company Hello Sunshine, and Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, the studio behind the show.

Before The Morning Show Ehrin served as a co-creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner for the Emmy nominees. Bates Motel.

Before that, she was a writer and producer for Friday night lights and Paternity, and has received numerous Emmy and WGA Award nominations, as well as four AFI Awards.

Ehrin is represented by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and attorney Phil Klein.