The Marchioness of the Son of 50 Cent responds to Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine was in his feelings after 50 Cent claimed that he would not work with him, and his son Marquise responded.

Fif sat down for an interview with 92.3 The Beat & # 39; s Big Boy, where he said:

"I wouldn't work with him. What he is, it's just against the way I grew up," 50 said. "Remember I told you I understood why he did what he did? – When you say it's not a member gang or it's not this guy, but you slept with his baby's mother and you will do something to his mother … "

He continued: "Tell any traditional child, tell real music consumers in Central America that they will buy the real CD, who presses the button, tell them that someone slept with my girlfriend and had intentions of hurting my mother. And you love me make 40 years for them?

6ix9ine then replied, "It will not be the first time that 50 has abandoned his son … leave me alone in my business."

This is what Marquise thinks about it.