The main tenant of the Almena ghost ship released from the Santa Rita prison – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (KPIX 5) – Ghost Ship's main tenant Derick Almena was released from Santa Rita jail on Monday after his bail was lowered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alameda County Sheriff's Spokesperson Sgt. Ray Kelly said Monday that Almena had left the facility.

A police source told KPIX 5 last month that Almena's bail had been reduced to $ 150,000, allowing his family to rescue him. An outbreak in jail has prompted authorities to release a number of inmates who were not considered dangerous, as the Alameda County Sheriff's Office tries to limit the number of coronavirus cases.

Additionally, the jail is currently on a bail order, allowing for a $ 0 bond to be established for serious crimes and non-violent misdemeanors.

There were rumors last month that Almena would be released, but he had remained in custody until Monday.

Almena's release was previously denied on March 30. Defense attorney Tony Serra said he asked that Almena, who has been in custody since he was arrested and charged in June 2017 in connection with the fatal Ghost Ship warehouse fire, be released on his own or a personal recognition bond. .

Serra told the judge that Almena's health was deteriorating and that conditions in Santa Rita were unsafe due to the possibility that prisoners and officers there could spread the coronavirus.

Almena, 49, is charged with 36 counts of manslaughter in a fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse on the 1300 block of 31st Avenue in the Fruitvale district of Oakland on the night of December 2, 2016, which killed 36 people.

A lengthy trial for Almena and co-defendant Max Harris, the warehouse's artistic director, ended on September 5 with jurors at a 10-2 deadlock in favor of convicting Almena and acquitting Harris of all charges. Harris was released later that day, but Almena was held in custody in lieu of $ 750,000 bail.

Almena's trial date is still set at July 6, 2020.