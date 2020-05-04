The Los Angeles 2020-2021 school year will begin on August 18, on campus or not – Up News Info

Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday that the 2020-2021 academic year will begin as planned on August 18, regardless of whether campuses in the nation's second largest school district will be reopened for that moment.

LAUSD schools have been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students in the district, like most of the rest of the country, have been completing the 2019-2020 school years through online distance learning.

"We have not made any decisions about opening school facilities by that date, and we will not until the science and health authorities tell us that it is safe and appropriate to do so," Beutner said in a video Monday.

Beutner also said that summer school will begin in mid-June and will be offered for the first time to all of the district's more than 600,000 students. That does not include graduations in person.

In today's virtual learning environment, no student will receive a failing grade this spring, due to difficulties with remote learning and access to classes for some, although they may improve their grade.

Three weeks ago, Beutner confirmed that all LAUSD schools will remain physically closed for the remainder of the current academic year, a move that included closing the in-person portion of summer school.