The launch of the NFL schedule for 2020 could come without international games in London, Mexico City

A full 256 NFL game schedule for 2020 is difficult enough to craft in a typical year when a global pandemic does not cast a shadow of doubt on how much of the schedule can actually be played and where the games can be played.

This year, the NFL international series could be a victim in creating the schedule, which the NFL plans to release later in the week.

A source of league he told ESPNAdam Schefter said Sunday that he "does not think international games are coming this year." Also, according to the Daily Mail, London's Tottenham Hotspur football club, which was slated to host a couple of NFL clashes in 2020, is preparing for the loss of those games.

While specific matchups and dates for the 2020 NFL international games had not been set, the Jaguars were slated to host two London games at Wembly Stadium. The Dolphins and Falcons were supposed to host a London game each, presumably both at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Cardinals were to host a game in Mexico City.

From the Daily Mail: "(Tottenham has) a 10-year deal to host two games per season that started last year, but given the uncertainty surrounding international travel and mass events, hosting games in London this October is not doable and the NFL is (expected) to complete (its) full season in the United States. "

These coronavirus-related challenges are why the NFL has waited a few additional weeks to release its schedule this year. NBC Sports' Peter King suspects the league is "doing multiple schedules, in the case of a reduction to 14 or 12 or 10 games per team," but that "even a 16-game schedule could have major changes."

Marc Ganis, a sports business consultant who is connected to top NFL officials, told King that he is "very confident of a 16-game season with a Super Bowl in February … I didn't say I trusted 16 games." . goodbye, or what week of February would be the Super Bowl, or if each team will play eight games in their home stadiums, or if there will be fans in each game.

"More information is needed before we have these answers. The teams will simply be flexible."

On a date not later than May 9, the NFL will release a full 17-week schedule featuring the 2020 season opener on September 10 and Super Bowl 55 on February 7. Teams and fans will have to accept that schedule on the presumption that it will change over the summer as the league receives more clarity on the viability of its season.

"At some point," a senior NFL team executive told King, "We are going to start accepting inequalities. What happens when teams in four states are told, 'You can't have a training camp? & # 39; Those teams do not have do they travel to a state that allows a gathering of approximately 100 people to work?

"Time will tell, but as you see now, there is no way that all states will be under the same rules for the summer."