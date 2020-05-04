The latest photos of Ammika Harris and Chris Brown's baby, Aeko, while bathing will brighten your day

Ammika Harris shared a couple of new photos with her and Chris Brown's baby Aeko. He is bathing, and fans can't get enough of the baby.

Take a look at the latest photos her mother shared on her social media account of choice. Apart from this, Ammika has also been showing off her toned body after pregnancy.

For example, it made fans really excited about the last photo shoot they just had. Chris Brown's mom, posing in lingerie, and shared many photos on her social media account.

Anyway, here are the last photos of Aeko that Ammika shared on her social media account.

Someone said "well if you love the baths you will love the pool,quot; and another follower posted this message "we Scorpios love our showers / baths hahaha,quot;. It looks so annoying. he's already mastered being a scorpion. "

One follower said Aeko is twinning with Chris: "I see Chris immediately every time you post it hahaha," and another follower posted this: "Is he already carrying weight? Look at those muscles in the baby's arm."

Another follower said, "I should take swimming lessons when I grow up," and another commenter posted this: "@ammikaaa, you have the most adorable baby."

Someone else was surprised at how fast Aeko is growing: "He's getting so big that he's basically a grown man now."

Another follower also said that Aeko is basically Chris's twin: "He has Chris's whole face like royalty! Wow strong genes,quot; beautiful baby "

In other news, speaking of Chris, Ammika shared a photo of herself not too long ago, and Chris quickly skipped the comments and called Ammika "the prettiest woman,quot; in the entire world.

These two made headlines a lot lately, sparking romance rumors once again. Until now, fans believed they were only raising Aeko.



