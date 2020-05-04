The Last Dance: Kobe Bryant makes a posthumous appearance in a new episode

The last episode of the Netflix documentary series. The last Dance features a posthumous Kobe Bryant appearance.

Bryant filmed scenes for the show weeks before he died in a helicopter crash in January.

The tragic incident occurred in Calabasas, California on January 26: Bryant died along with seven other passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter.

In its Last Dance Bryant told filmmakers how Michael Jordan inspired his own NBA career.

"I grew up watching Michael on television, and now you have a chance to come face to face with him," she said of playing Jordan for the first time in 1998.





“You have an opportunity to really see and touch and feel their strength, speed and speed. It was fun to be out there. "

Archive footage shows Jordan and his teammates discussing Bryant's impressive skills in the locker room prior to the NBA All-Star game, which took place at Madison Square Garden, New York.

After Jordan's team beat Bryant's, he is seen hugging the LA Lakers player, saying, "I'll see you on the road."

In the episode, dedicated to the NBA star, Bryant says that "Michael gave him a lot of guidance" early in his career.

"Since I had a question about triggering this spin, I asked him about it and, you know, he gave me a detailed answer," he continued. "But on top of that, he said," If you ever need anything, call me. "

He added: "He is like my older brother."