The director of & # 39; Wonder Woman & # 39; going to try really hard not to direct the spin-off

Expressing her hopes of walking away from the upcoming Amazon Prime movie, director Patty Jenkins admits that & # 39; Wonder Woman 1984 & # 39; It has left her feeling creatively drained.

Director Patty Jenkins has no interest in directing an upcoming spin-off of her record. "Wonder Woman"movie.

The filmmaker recently won a release for another adaptation of the DC Comics superhero story to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime, but he hopes he won't be asked to direct the project.

"I'm not going to direct (the Amazon movie) hopefully," he tells Total Film magazine. "I'm going to really try not to. It's not going to be easy."

"But (comic book writer) Geoff Johns and I came up with the story and we sold the release, and we're going to get it rolling. I'll produce it, for sure."

Patty, who made history as the first woman to direct a big-budget superhero movie with "Wonder Woman," starring Gal Gadotadmits she feels creatively drained after finishing the sequel "Wonder Woman 1984"

& # 39; & # 39; I'm not going to make a new thought about this (the Amazon Prime spin-off) until this movie comes out (& # 39; Wonder Woman 1984 & # 39;), because I want to give myself a cleanser of the palate and be fresh of mind ", share.

"Wonder Woman 1984" starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Robin Wright Penn, is slated for release this summer.