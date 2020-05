Graphic: Sheilah Villari Graphic: Sheilah Villari

When The Last Jedi memory came out my best friend making this point about Rey and her makeup, “Okay, but did she just carry a Jakku Maybelline bag with her before mailing it to Ben Swolo? Because she comes out of that capsule looking fresh. "That's a great question, Victoria. Where did it come from? What did she use?

Here are some Star Wars Makeup collaborations that could have made it to Rey's beauty bag before she runs into her mean space boyfriend.