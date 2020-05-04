The best Hollywood thrillers of this decade

American filmmakers have a kind of fascination with lawyers and the courts. They delight in making movies that revolve around court cases. A courtroom thriller can be said to be a mini-genre in itself. We bring you a list of the best Hollywood court thrillers of this decade to help you overcome boredom during the period of confinement.

You don't know Jack (2010)

Director: Barry Levinson.

Cast: Al Pacino, Danny Huston, Susan Sarandon, John Goodman, Brenda Vaccaro

The film is largely based on the book Between the Dying and the Dead by Neal Nicol and Harry Wylie. The film depicts the efforts of former Oakland County pathologist Dr. Jack Kevorkian (Al Pacino), who became known as Dr. Death for his progressive stance on assisted suicide. He reportedly helped 130 people die before being sent to prison. He was frank about his belief in dignity in death, and his sister Margo Janus (Brenda Vaccaro), his old friend and medical technician Neal Nicol (John Goodman) and Janet Good (Susan Sarandon) assisted him in his crusade. Eastern Michigan chapter of the Hemlock Society. Pacino portrayed Dr. Kevorkian with vivid intensity. They took him to court several times and in his last case, he decided to defend himself. Al Pacino's passionate pleas about assisted suicide and granting dignity in death to people with serious medical conditions in front of court are highlights of the film.

Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Director: Brad Furman.

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei, Ryan Phillippe, Josh Lucas, John Leguizamo, Michael Peña

The film is adapted from Michael Connelly's 2005 novel of the same name. Criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller (Matthew McConaughey) operates around Los Angeles County, primarily from the back seat of his black Lincoln Town Car, with Earl's driver (Laurence Mason). Haller is hired to represent the wealthy playboy Louis Roulet (Ryan Phillippe), accused of brutally assaulting prostitute Regina Campo (Margarita Levieva). However, Roulet insists that he is innocent. In a twist of events, Roulet admits to being the author of a murder for which one of Haller's former clients is in jail. Because he took the case, Haller releases his client but makes sure that the police have arrested him for the previous murder. The cops can't build a case against him and he lets him go. He threatens Haller, but is hit by a motorcycle gang known to the lawyer. Later, due evidence is found to send Roulet to jail and it is shown that he could receive the death penalty.

Reasonable doubt (2014)

Director: Peter Howitt

Cast: Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson

Mitch Brockden (Dominic Cooper) is involved in a hit-and-run accident, comes out to help him, then realizes that the incident may have a negative impact on his life and career and disappears. Clinton Davis (Samuel L. Jackson), a local auto mechanic, is charged with murder after the battered body of a pedestrian is found in his truck. Davis insists that he was only taking one hit victim to a hospital. Consumed with guilt, Mitch volunteers to represent him. But the evidence later leads him to believe that Davis may, in fact, be a serial killer responsible for a recent series of unsolved murders.

The Judge (2014)

Director: David Dobkin.

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga, Vincent D & # 39; Onofrio, Jeremy Strong, Dax Shepard, Leighton Meester, Billy Bob Thornton

The Judge is a father-son drama fueled by the performances of Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall. Chicago defense attorney Hotshot Hank (Robert Downey Jr.) learns of his mother's death and flies to a small Indiana town called Carlinville for his mother's funeral. His father, Joseph Palmer (Robert Duvall), with whom he does not get along very well is the judge of the city's criminal court. Hank hears that his father is losing his memory lately. He is about to fly away after the funeral, when he learns that his father was arrested in a fatal accident. He and his brother Glen (Vincent D & # 39; Onofrio) hire C.P. Kennedy (Dax Shepard) as the defense attorney and Hank are rocked by Kennedy's lack of flourishing. The judge wants to testify and strangely admits not having a memory of the accident, but says it could be deliberate. It turns out that he suffers from cancer and has been taking chemotherapy and his memory failures are due to chemotherapy. They have given him a lighter sentence, but they soon abandon him because he is dying. The father and son get ready before he passes away.

Denial (2016)

Director: Mick Jackson.

Starring: Rachel Weisz, Tom Wilkinson, Timothy Spall, Andrew Scott, Jack Lowden, Caren Pistorius, Alex Jennings

The film is based on Deborah Lipstadt's History of Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier. Dramatize the Irving v Penguin Books Ltd case, in which Lipstadt, a Holocaust scholar, was sued by Holocaust denier David Irving for defamation. Deborah Lipstadt (Rachel Weisz) does not know that, under British law, the burden of proof in a defamation case rests with the accused. She hires a legal team led by attorney Anthony Julius (Andrew Scott) and attorney Richard Rampton (Tom Wilkinson). Irving (Timothy Spall) chooses to represent himself. This error is manipulated by his attorneys, who first transfer the case to trial by a judge rather than a jury trial. Then, basing their arguments on the Deborah Lipstadt investigation, they meticulously question Irving and make his arguments look absurd in court, thus winning the case.

Marshall (2017)

Director: Reginald Hudlin

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, James Cromwell

The film is a biographical legal drama starring Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court judge, and focuses on one of the first cases of his career, the State of Connecticut v. Joseph Spell. The case involves a black man accused of attempted murder and rape by a white woman. Spell (Sterling K Brown), at first, does not tell his lawyers that he was sleeping with the woman, Eleanor (Kate Hudson), who was accused of raping. As the case progresses, Marshall and fellow lawyer Sam Friedman (Josh Gad) carefully present an acquittal case, based on a careful examination of the evidence. They manage to provide a compelling enough argument for the jury to render a non-guilty verdict. It was later learned that both Friedman and Marshall became famous civil rights lawyers, and Marshall also became the first African-American Supreme Court judge.