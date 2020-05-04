Bertha lights it up in the 2006 adaptation of Jane Eyre. Image: BBC

You may notice that it looks a little different around here today; That's because we are relaunching Pictorial as The Attic.

We are not radically changing the mission, but we are fixing and expanding it a bit. Pictorial was created as home to the historical pieces of Up News Info, and that will not change. But we're re-dedicating ourselves to the effort and expanding things a bit, encompassing Up News Info's book coverage and other cultural criticism. Areas of interest include literary culture, fictional genre, nonfiction, costume dramas, royalty, highbrow / lowbrow, fashion history, forgotten stories, critical essays on the stories of various subjects of interest to Up News Info readers (including , among others, sex, home and parenthood). The penthouse is not outside the news cycle, but provides context on current events and gives you a higher vantage point to see what is happening on the ground.

We choose to call him The attic because it is such a rich and relevant image. It's squeaky, creepy, atmospheric and cozy at the same time. It is a place to hide and read on a rainy day. It is a place to search for what has been deliberately forgotten and hidden, either for protection or malice. It is a cache of secrets and backstories and strange and broken treasures. It is where Mr. Rochester hid his first wife, and from where she escaped to set fire to the house that caught her, turning the attic into an occasional incubator of righteous fury. Not only that, but in The crazy woman in the attic.a fundamental work of feminist literary criticismThe space helped create a feminist way of approaching history and books, one that will inform all of our explorations.

You never know what you'll find in the attic.