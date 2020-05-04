Texas Farm Offers Horse Counseling During Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

As spring continues to emerge in earnest, the horse family at 4R Farm offers a mental health haven for those seeking relief, especially during a time of tribulation like the current pandemic.

Allen Rush is a licensed professional counselor with over 25 years of experience in the field of mental health. Practice equine-assisted therapy on your farm in Burke.

Rush invited The Lufkin Daily News to experience some of his methods in person. He started by asking us to close our eyes, put our hands on the horse, and slowly work around the horse.

Exercise has its roots in mindfulness and meditation. He asked us to detail the experience: the smoothness of the hair and how it felt going in different directions, how warm the horse was and more.

The silence and stillness made the complexities of the field around us much more remarkable: the birds tweeting above, the wind brushing the branches of the trees, the soft new growth of grass at our feet, the horse nibbling and sniffing as I expected .

"For most of us who are stressed, anxious, angry, mindfulness meditation is a proven technique to break down those negative emotions and bring calm and peace," said Rush. Counselors teach deep breathing exercises all the time. I certainly did it in the office, and I do it here. ”

Horses have huge lungs, and Rush encourages clients to breathe with the horse as a tangible way to learn these self-calming methods. Especially for children, that tangible nature makes it much easier to learn.

Equine therapy can often be a front door or a breakthrough for children, Rush said. He has seen children who refused to go to therapy to enjoy their time on the farm and has reached out to children struggling in a regular therapy setting.

He also brought us the round pen to learn a technique called bonding.

A horse's society is based on respect, Rush said. Joining is a way for the client to develop the respect of a horse. Rush made us call the horse while we were in the center of the ring.

She ignored us.

Then he demonstrated how he could get her to move by snapping his tongue, lightly touching her haunches and moving toward her from a distance as he pushed the air in front of him with his hands.

After about 10 minutes of trial and error and many moments when she stopped to munch on the grass or tried to hide behind one of us, we were finally able to keep her moving, even asking her to stop when she ordered.

The process is to form a relationship with the horse by communicating in a way that she can understand.

"When someone calls to make an appointment, I explain that it is not about lessons," Rush said. “Yes, you have to learn how to handle a horse and ride a horse, but this is mental health therapy. It will be a long time before you drive because much of what we do is called grassroots work. Simply learning to make that connection and that relationship with a horse is part of what is so therapeutic. "

Rush recalled a surprising memory of a relationship he developed with his first show horse. As the horse grew, she developed cancer in her eyes and became blind.

"We had a relationship where she trusted me enough to saddle her and travel anywhere," said Rush. "She couldn't see anything, but she trusted me to keep her safe."

Having that kind of close bond with an animal impacts you in a way like no other, he said.

Another way that a horse can impact a person is in the acceptance that it can have.

"They don't care what you did or what you think of yourself. As long as you take care of them, they love you," Rush said. "Their judgment of you is based solely on the here and now."

Rush said it is amazing to see a boy with extremely low self-esteem interact with a horse that sees them and wants to be close to them. As they learn to interact and work with the horse, the estimate skyrockets, he said.

Some of their techniques do not require horses. One method deals with communication by having one person operate a tractor with ear protection, while another tries to steer them by hand gestures to pick up a metal chair and put it somewhere else.

"Family conflict is the result of poor communication, misunderstanding," said Rush. “I will sit down and watch the communication develop, and then we will sit down later and talk about it. It's very informative for the family. "

The exercise teaches family members the importance of keeping what they say in mind because once a word is said, such as a gesture, it cannot be recovered.

The Rush family bought 4R Farm in the early 1960s. While Rush grew up in Lufkin, he always had contact with the farm.

"We ran cattle as a kid, so I grew up on ranch horses," said Rush. "I think he was probably in sixth grade when we started showing horses."

Some of Rush's favorite childhood memories were spent at 4R Farm. He remembered saddling a horse, riding five miles down the road to his grandparents' house to get something to eat, riding back and spending time observing the wildlife around him: foxes, hawks, horses, and more.

His love for horses continued until college when he started training while working on his master's degree. It was then that he made the connection between horses and counseling.

In 1995, Rush's wife transferred to Texas A,amp;M, so the couple moved to the Bryan / College Station area.

Through internships, Rush began to study what makes a good therapy horse and develop therapy methods. Rush began working with schools in the area, bringing horses to work with students who fought with anger and aggression.

Finally, the reeds returned to East Texas and, thanks to the nature of life, stopped working with horses. He continued to work in office therapy until a few years ago, when he had the choice to return to private practice or to follow what he loved and open his own equine-assisted counseling practice.

Rush works with people seeking help, as well as through referrals from Burke, juvenile probation departments, and more. Some travel up to 50-70 miles away, he said.

While Rush works primarily with children, he said he would not reject adults, families, or couples.

