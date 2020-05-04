Texas business reopens too late for David’s Seafood Grill in Cedar Hill – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Just as restaurants across the state begin to reopen with strict guidelines and occupancy limits, Cedar Hill reminds them that for many it is too little and too late.

"When I got here, I said, 'David looks like it's closed'," says client Gina L. "It's really sad because the end result is: the workers, the family, the atmosphere, everyone is shocked It's something Cedar Hill was used to. We will miss him. "

Others, like Joe Simnacher, called David’s Seafood Grill a Cedar Hill institution for 14 years, adding: "You can't get good seafood in many places in North Texas, much less Cedar Hill."

A statement posted on the restaurant's website, and quickly shared on social media, a son of the Chef / Founder, the late David Wilson, Sr., wrote of the difficult decision to close.

"We have had a great career and we sincerely wish to thank the community of Cedar Hill and the surrounding suburbs for their support and friendship … however, the combination of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with an uncertain future operating environment contributed to our decision to close, "said David Wilson, Jr.

"I can tell you that if people don't start mobilizing and caring for these restaurants in a very big way, they won't be there for the next few weeks," says Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association. "I think that is the anguish that we are beginning to see in a place like David's."

Listening to the members, Williams Knight says that less than 5% of the members were able to access the stimulus funds, so there are likely to be more closings. And those losses will especially affect small communities.

"They are the fundraisers for these communities and most importantly, it is where the local people work. In late April, we project the loss of 700,000 jobs in our sector."

She says her researchers have estimated that about 35% of the state's restaurants will not survive the COVID-19 crisis.

"It is the David of the world that really gives a wake up call," says Williams Knight. "That when you wake up from this and you can go out and those favorite places are not there. Not only will it be too late, but I think it will change the structure of what we do before the football games on Friday night and the Sunday after from the church, across the state. ”

She encourages diners to support restaurants that are still open by bringing takeaways if they still feel uncomfortable dining or ordering delivery directly from the restaurant and purchasing gift cards for later use.

"Those independents have always been there for us," says Williams Knight. "We have to be there for them now."

