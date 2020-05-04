Tesla: Elon Musk says it's time to install Minecraft, Pokemon Go on Tesla cars – Latest news

After wreaking havoc on Tesla's actions last week, Mush returned with his flashy tweets, saying it's a good idea to install games like Minecraft and Pokemon Go on Tesla cars.

"Minecraft has incredible legs," the Tesla CEO tweeted Sunday.

"Does anyone think you can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas? Or maybe create a game that virtually interacts with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart?" added.

Musk's idea of ​​putting Minecraft on Tesla cars was first discussed in January of this year after he tweeted a poll, asking his followers if they would like The Witcher video game to be installed on Tesla.

A follower said that "it would be even better if I could play Minecraft on my tesla (and my son would love it too)."

"Okay, very important," Musk replied.



Some of the billionaire's latest tweets have put him in trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. USA

A tweet last week saying Tesla shares were "too high,quot; let Tesla's market value drop by $ 14 billion in hours. It also removed $ 3 billion from Musk's stake in the electric car maker.

His notorious previous tweet in August 2018 when he posted about Tesla "going private, with guaranteed funds,quot; at $ 420 a share, cost him his role as Tesla president.

The August 2018 tweet led to Musk and Tesla reaching a fraud charges settlement with the SEC. The deal included $ 40 million in fines, divided equally between the company and Musk, and Musk's removal as chairman of Tesla's board.