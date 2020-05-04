Temperatures in the 90s on Mondays, storms at night – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – After a hot and humid weekend of weather, we will see our hottest day on the stretch this Monday with highs going down in the mid-1990s.

A very warm air mass continues to build before our next cold front which is slated to arrive overnight on Tuesday.

While today will be 10 to 15 degrees above average, it is not the hottest day of 2020. Back on April 8, we reached 97 from DFW Airport.

Colder air that is more seasonal is on the way thanks to tonight's cold front, but first, we have to dodge the threat of some strong storms.

The most widespread severe threat tonight is in Oklahoma, but these storms are expected to drift south to north Texas in the late afternoon and subside overnight.

We will especially have to pay attention to these storms as they watch our Red River counties from 8 p.m. at 11 pm.

Incoming storms could be held together long enough to impact the Metroplex DFW anytime after 10 p.m. at 1 a.m. The main threats would be large hail and damaging winds.

As the cold front shifts on Tuesday morning, it may rain occasionally with cooler temperatures as temperatures reach 80 degrees.