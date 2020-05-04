Teamsters Local 399 says "No date" scheduled for reopening of industry but eyes on summer – Up News Info

Leaders of Hollywood's Teamsters Local 399, who have been participating in industry-wide conversations about the reopening of the film and television industry, said Monday that there is no fixed date yet for members to safely return to their works. However, they say they hope it will be sometime this summer, with "preparation in June or July."

The theme of the reopening was question number 1 in the local's recent digital town hall, which was attended by more than 600 members.

"Throughout the presentation we share that unfortunately, there is currently no date that we can confidently share with members" on the resumption of production, the local said in a post on its website. "We are hopeful that it will be over the course of the summer, perhaps as early as preparation in June or July, however nothing has been confirmed at this time."

They also discussed at city hall, they said, “All the work was going on behind the scenes, discussions about ensuring the safety of the entire cast and crew, as well as some of the possible new protocols for doing business. We also discussed the importance of having industry standard guidelines that can be followed in every production, no matter how big or small it is. Studies, companies and the workforce are focused on finding the best global solutions. Unions, unions, studios and production companies have a lot at stake here in terms of finding the right solutions so we can get back to work and keep everyone safe.

“The truth of the matter is that our industry will look different when we return. Things like masks, gloves, cleaning, washing stations, separation when possible, supervision, safety monitors, the most up-to-date tests, etc., these are all types of discussions we are having for each classification. The first step in this process is to obtain basic City, County and State guidelines that will allow us to start working again. We have many meetings with the County Department of Public Health and the CEO of the City and County of Los Angeles to determine those safety standards. When, what, where, how are guesses right now. We know that everyone wants to go back to work, but no one is willing to do it without taking detailed safety precautions. ”

Local 399 leaders promised that "we will do everything in our power to ensure that our members and the work of our members are protected to the best of our ability." We understand members' concerns as we navigate an uncertain future. Rest assured that we are doing everything we can to help our members get back to work as quickly and safely as possible. We will be fighting and advocating along with our membership every step of the way until we get there. We will meet with each of our Steering Committees to receive feedback from our members regarding their suggestions and concerns about returning to work. We will host more frequent digital meetings to describe what returning to work is like as new information becomes available. ”

And once members return to work, they noted, "Employers are responsible for providing PPE to members and a safe work environment." Still, they noted that the local executive board approved an expense for a free mask and a bottle of hand sanitizer to be distributed to each member when they return to work.

Many city council members also expressed concern over the viability of the film industry's pension and health plans, which also cover IATSE west coast members and basic craft unions. Local 399 broker Joshua Staheli, who serves as Trustee on the Plans Finance Committee, "shared that based on the latest numbers, the plans are down but they weather the storm better than the general markets. The reasoning This is why the Plans are diversified in a way that underwent stress testing a couple of years ago to protect against downsides. Fortunately, we entered the current crisis well funded with months of reserves in both Asset health plans and Retirees. At the end of March, our losses were in our late teens compared to the US stock market, which was down approximately 20%. "