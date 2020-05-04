Tara Reid, Vivica A. Fox Team Team For Thriller ‘Masha’s Mushroom’ – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: american foot and Sharknado star Tara Reid is associated with Empire and Kill bill actress Vivica A. Fox will produce and star in Masha's mushroom, a suspense thriller from director White Cross (Dear mom)

Produced by Cranial Sacral Productions, the project would go into production before the pandemic and is now waiting for the green light to resume once the US shutdown is lifted. USA

She will star as Reid as a workaholic mother trying to throw the perfect party for her daughter, but all the guests are drugged without knowing it and must discover what is real and what is a hallucination to survive. Beverly D & # 39; Angelo (American history X) complete the deal.

Reid and Fox previously appeared together on Sharknado 2: the second and from 2018 The last Sharknado: it's about time.

"I am very excited to produce and make this movie. It really will be amazing visually and the characters are amazing. I also can't wait to work with my director and business partner White Cross," said Reid. "It's also exciting that I'm doing another franchise. It's really cool to be on both sides as a producer and an actress."