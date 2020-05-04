Taotronics ANC headphones, nostalgic candles, NutriBullet blender, Logitech G305 gaming mouse, customizable dog collars and more

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

A pair of Taotronics Headphones, a Logitech Mouse, a NutriBullet Blender, nostalgic candles, a Aukey USB-C chargerand customizable dog collars

Now ready to book, Disney's inevitable face masks are …

We have never seen AUKEY's USB-C Power Delivery Foldable Wall Charger get this cheap For a limited time, you can get one for just under $ 10, under $ 15, with the promo code 2ZZHSHAC. Supports up to 18W to charge phones, tablets, and other modern devices, and GET THIS: the pins fold in. It's like the holy grail of wall socket features.

If you've made peace with the fact that you'll waste precious milliseconds of reaction time with a wireless mouse, this deal on a Logitech G305 may be exactly what you need. Usually costs $ 60, but Logitech has reduced its price to $ 40 for a limited time, and you can get an additional $ 5 discount with the code LOGITECHGSAVE10.

With their proprietary Lightspeed protocol, Logitech's wireless products claim to offer near-latency performance to wiring, which is still not perfect and will annoy the TOC of most high-level gamers.

Everyone is home, everyone is loud and everything is terrible, but not with the right pair of Active Noise Canceling (ANC) headphones. Last year, TaoTronics proved to be a worthy contender for the ANC throne with a $ 110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of The incredible WH-1000XM3 from Sony.

Now have a pair of $ 50 that's 32% off with coupon on site combined with our exclusive promo code KINJAEW6, bringing the final price to $ 34 before taxes. Considering these headphones single It came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat in the 2020 version of TaoTronic Active Noise Canceling Headphones.

With 30 hours of total battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 8.0 microphone, it's time to shut down all the bad stuff and focus on your inner healing with the vibration of music, or maybe a relaxing ASMR. .

These headphones will help you do that, if only for a fleeting moment:

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 04/16/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/4/2020.

Need a new graphics card, but don't exactly have a ton of cash for the latest and greatest? Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 graphics card on eBay for $ 370 and free shipping, so this might just be the upgrade you need.

Therefore, this graphics card has a 256-bit memory interface, can support up to four monitors (!!), and has a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320, which I can confirm is a fairly large resolution. Ebay page It also has a super deep breakdown of the specs, so be sure to check it out to make sure you're getting exactly what you need.

This card sells out pretty fast, so if you're interested, be sure to grab it before it runs out!

Do you need a new phone? Believe it or not, you can pay less than $ 200 for a quality smartphone, and they don't have to be restored either. The Moto G7 is one of those phones. It has dual cameras that support 4K video capture, octa-core performance, 4GB of RAM and a large 6.2-inch Full HD + screen, and B&H Photo has lowered $ 100 from its price. The smartphone is unlocked and available for use by almost all major US carriers. USA, 4G LTE and all.

If you are an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless headphones. The AirPods Pro stepped up the game with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $ 15 on your own pair at Adorama. It's not a massive discount, but considering how rarely newer Apple products drop in price, it's still worth checking out.

Now that we are at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it is crucial, now more than ever, that we begin to take our vision seriously. I mean without the right pair of glassesHow are you going to finally see binge eating? The sopranos in the coming weeks, without overloading your retinas? How can you comfortably see every bright sky blue pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

You will need a pair of brand new prescription frames with a 65% discount, and we will give them to you, courtesy of Glasses USA. Right now. Take a break. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and cut that by two-thirds. Now take a look and enter the promotion code KINJA65and add blue light blocking lenses while you do it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you're looking at a good or bad screen, your eyes will thank you for the extra layer of protection. You don't even necessarily need a recipe.

Experience the benefits of blue light lock today.

* Frames with premium and sale tags are excluded.

This story was originally published in March 2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 04/27/2020.

For now, it's no secret that pets are true quarantine winners with multiple walks, lots of stomach massages, and extra treats every time we go to the kitchen. Etsy seller Mimi Green Make the most beautiful and striking collars for your dog to stand out in the dog park. She is offering free shipping on these gorgeous velvet necklaces as well as any other over $ 35.

There are several colors to choose from and many size options. As Lizzo would say, big kids to little kids. Either way, these are for your perfect good boys (and girls). Add a star or heart next to your name for an extra touch. Definitely thinking that Archie Blue will appear in my boy's white fur.

Orders can take up to two weeks to reach your floof friends, but it will be worth it when they do.

Morning smoothies have changed my life. I just take a big bag of frozen fruit and a handful of kale (because really, how else are you supposed to eat something so bland?), I throw them in the blender with a little water and BOOM: you got an instant breakfast that will make your taste buds happy AND your doctor happy. You can be like me if buy this NutriBullet, which is $ 80 on Amazon after a $ 20 discount.

Homesick Candles evokes nostalgia for the places we have grown up, traveled, lived and born with. Through each meticulously crafted candle, they believe that sensory memory brings him back to all those places. Until the end of the week arrive 20% discount on all orders and free shipping.

I had a planned trip to Boston the week after my state's (New Jersey) quarantine restrictions went into effect. I still hope to get there this summer for baseball, but I will have to pick up his candle for the forcity ​​on a hill"Until I can do that.

But it is not only our states of origin and towns where smells have dominated, but also our favorite memories. How many of you are missing? road trips, barbecues in the backyard, or even beach vacation? Nostalgic candles have you covered until we can do all of those things again.

This sale runs until May 10 and includes already discounted items. No code is needed.

I never have a drill when I need it. Which is not very frequent, but the task of finding someone who really DOES have a drill and allow me to borrow it is a fight enough in itself to make me want to get one. Well Bosch is currently having one sale on your combination drill and impact driver kit. I'm not exactly sure what an impact booster is, but you probably have needed it at some point too.

Anyway, these little portable tools are usually sold for $ 149, but are on sale for $ 119. But, a current Bosch promotion has an additional $ 20 discount at checkout, reducing the total of this set at $ 99. It's a pretty good deal on two power tools!

Looking to start in a smart home? You will need a screaming device to do it! For a limited time, you can collect a Google Home smart speaker for just $ 29 at Targetso you can start on Google listening to everything you say in your smart home today!

The speakerphone lets you connect to your Google accounts and apps and add alarms and calendar events wirelessly, turn on Chromecast without using your phone, and more. Essentially, if you're already rooted in the Google ecosystem, Google Home is just the next step.

I shouldn't need to explain why you need a omelette blanket. Wrap yourself up in a blanket burrito that looks like a REAL DONKEY. And look at that cat! They look so confused! What more can you ask? Well if you use code 10HOCOO8 Upon checkout, you will receive this glorious blanket for only $ 13. Just make sure you don't try to eat it like an Amazon reviewer …

Do you want to update your backyard or patio area? Now could be a good opportunity, as Lumens is hosting an outdoor event, and can save up to 25% on patio lights, furniture, and flower pots. If you use the code Lumens At the end of the purchase, you will also receive a free gift!

And while you do, you could also treat yourself. Who wouldn't love a super stylish fire pit? Or you can just get this bank that says wow. I mean, wow.

This sale lasts until May 19, so you still have a little time to decide what you could want. But if you want some high-quality, stylish outdoor products, it's best to take advantage of this sale before things start to run out.

Etsy is a wonderful marketplace to support small / independent businesses. One of its best artists is artisan soaps. Coastal Honey Bees is one of those companies. This independent store has a great offer from one of its best sellers. Earn 12 honey soaps for $ 79. This is a 27% discount for one year supply of bars.

And now that everyone agrees with vigilant hand washing These will be useful. You can choose between the original piece of honey, the piece of glycerin honey or a mixture of each. They're great for sensitive skin, so don't worry if it's you.

This is a great gift for a natural Earth mom if you are fighting for an item for Mother's Day. They are offering free shipping on this item and some others in their store.

Don't be the guy who comes out of the house after quarantine in the same shirt you had before quarantine. It doesn't have to be a very expensive accessory at The Tie Bar, which offers 20% discount on all shirts throughout the site with code WFH20. For example, shirts like this navy casual button (which someone will totally mistake for denim on their Zoom calls) will drop from $ 65 to $ 52.

Grab this nine pieces Flower Power is free with any $ 65 purchase with code Flowering. This set includes the almond shower line and is one of the company's mildest and most fragrant fragrance collections. If you have never tried L’Occitane before, this is a great way to earn extras while doing so. If you're still stumped on a mom gift idea, this company is also highly approved by mom. The hand cream here is world famous for a reason.

the pink hand cream trio ($ 29) is a great set value to pick up and try. Your hands will be softer than ever, I guarantee it. I got one of these gift sets a few years ago for Christmas and I'm still buying its number one in sales, the shea butter hand cream. Choose some things for yourself, your mother, or your friends. Hello, we all need good moisturizers for our hands. with all that washing.

Free shipping on all orders.

We all need to be comfortable. And when summer is coming, the thick flannel pajama bottoms are not so comfortable. Fortunately, Jachs NY has you covered (literally) with some cozy plush shorts.

These shorts are of course comfortable and perfect for lounging around the house, but there is another important aspect: pockets! This pair of shorts has three pockets, which are three more than my lounge wear gives me.

Interested? Use the code PULL at checkout to get these shorts for only $ 23 per piece.

You know what they say, April showers bring new styles, which means there are a ton of new options in the virtual clearance hall at Nordstrom. Right now until May 3, you can save up to 50% on thousands of articles, including designed for men, womanand children. Expect lots of brand styles at store brand prices.

This Leith print chiffon minidress with strapsFor example, it costs $ 30, comes in tan and pink floral patterns, and looks great no matter how you cut it. For the boys, the iconic Bonobos motorcycle bomber jacket It will make everyone sing your praises once it's safe to go back out to bars. Prepare ahead of time and get it in half. Save the heavy jackets and go for a spring casual light hoodie, only $ 27 for a limited time.

However, it's not just about clothing in this sale; Also in the photo here is the Nova Sprout diaper backpack from Herschel I have no idea why it's called that, but it's not just for diapers! I have the black one and it carries my 13 "MacBook Pro along with various work supplies. You can buy a cute lil nesting space also for their fur babies: 55% discount on the list price. Browse a wider selection in our always-up-to-date summary of best deals nordstrom today.

If you want to go a little crazy, you should see this Ella Paradis Cinco de Mayo Package. It's just $ 55, and you get a total of three vibrators (a rabbit, fingertip vibration, and a puffer fish vibrator), as well as a sex game and sexy eye mask to wear during shenanigans with a partner. It's dropped from $ 178 dollars, so you're saving a ton of money while going down. It also benefits from free shipping. Isn't that totally stimulating? Take advantage of this deal before it's over! Be sure to check the other options at Ella Paradis while you're at it.

Do you need some laughs? Yes, I don't blame you. If you like having a physical Blu-Ray collection, you can pick the Cornetto Trilogy at a low price of $ 25 at Best Buy. Not bad!

the Cornetto Trilogy It consists of three movies starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg: Shaun of the dead, Hot fuzzand End of the world. I've only seen Hot fuzz myself, but I had a very hard time seeing it. Shaun of the dead It's pretty much a classic at this point too. So if you haven't seen them before, or if you want to own the collection, Best Buy offers you a good chance to get it. And it's 4K Ultra Blu-Ray too!

Have your state's home stay requests been extended and you're running out of things to do? Maybe it's time to start a new hobby! Amazon is selling a bunch of best selling books on crafts and hobbies to make, so you can stay safe and entertained inside, and learn some new skills to boot.

If you are interested in gardening, for example, but lack adequate patio space, then the Field Guide to Urban Gardening It will be a great purchase. Or, you can learn how to make watercolor art with Creative watercolor, which aims to provide beginners with the skills they need to have fun.

There's also this book on cat careI only bought by name but hey … that's less of a hobby and more than important to take care of your animals. Anyway, grab a book and learn a new hobby, and May will fly before you know it!

Missing Ron and Leslie in your life? You can today relive the seven seasons of Parks and Recreation for only $ 30 at VUDU. That will give you the highest HDX copy available. I can't promise that the circus formerly known as local politics on display here would translate well to its real-world community, but if nothing else, at least it will walk away with its wounded sides laughing.

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of ​​a good time is cracking cryptic codecs, because sometimes that's exactly what Google Translate feels like, learning a new language could be something you're go back inside. Rosetta Stone licenses have huge discounts today for anyone up to the challenge, including a lifetime license for $ 200 (instead of $ 300). You can also put in $ 96 for 12 months of unlimited access and $ 144 for two years. (But let's face it: it will probably take over two years.)

You have full access to learn more than 24 of the world's most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least a basic understanding of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you had to postpone.

May 4 be with you! Their Star Wars day, which means it is time to pretend you have the most damning lisp in the world and get rid of any insecurity you have about your unwavering and fervent intergalactic chaos. For gamers, one of the best ways to do this is by playing Star Wars video games, which allow you to live your Jedi fantasy with amazing details. CDKeys has Star Wars highly discounted titles to celebrate, including a copy of the new player experience known as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC for $ 34.

Fallen order she marries him Star Wars universe with quality gameplay, original storyline and great graphics, a mix that's too rare for this franchise.

In another place, you can to buy Star Wars Battlefront II on PC as cheap as $ 13, and you can't talk about Star Wars games without talking about Knights of the ancient republic-both of them the original and deux part These classic Bioware RPGs cost around $ 3 each.

Xbox One players can also use sabers and blasters at a low price, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition up to $ 34and Battlefront ii as cheap as $ 15.

If you are looking for something new to play, look Dead cells. It was named the best action game of the year for its fast and fast-paced action game with soul-like elements. Single $ 21 at Amazon for PS4 players, Dead cells It is relentless and brutal, but also extremely rewarding when you finally defeat that multitude of enemies who apparently use force fields for shields and can kill you by simply hitting your nose with a toothpick.

Pick it up on Amazon.

Are you looking for a respite from your children for a while? If you need to buy five minutes of peace in your day, you can find K’nex building sets today with up to a 34% discount on Amazon. There is a Set of 402 pieces designed for children from 7 to 12 years old. that allows you to build a turbojet and a helicopter, and that comes down to $ 23. If you have 3-5 year olds, you can get them this 66 piece set That allows them to build a ton of cute vehicles and critters, and it only costs $ 16.

Borderlands 3 it's always for sale so let's talk about Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition instead! At $ 13, you can experience the original game that started the violent series, plus all the DLC. It's a pretty good game in its own right (most of them actually are), so if you've done everything in Borderlands 3 but I want more, taking this edition will be the way to go.

You know what they say: new month, new free games and loot on Twitch Prime. Sign up for a 30-day free trial and you can start downloading and installing dear freelancers Snake pass and Underground urban trial for PC at no additional cost. Also included this month Invector Avicii, Fractured minds, Pankapuand The little acre.

If you have been eager to play any of these games or for the freshly squeezed Fallout 76 Wastelanders update, you're in luck. About him Fall On the other hand, you can get a variety of cosmetic bonuses:

Nomad Raider Hat

Nomadic Raider outfit

Settler Job Boss Hat

Settler Job Boss Outfit

Crater projection lamp

Foundation Projection Lamp

Crater player icon

Foundation player icon

Raiders Return Player Icon

Settler player icon

Check it out, unconditionally, for $ 0 in the Twitch Prime website. It may not be as ridiculous as April's unicorn skin for Doom Eternal or Mozzie the operator with extra cheese, hold the anchovies, but hey, it has Fallout 76 so you can at least stream it and collaborate with fans to uncover new and surprising mistakes to make fun of. This is how you build an audience for influence.

So you are stressed out by all the chaos in the world right now. What a coincidence, me too! How you handle that stress is up to you. You could go to the gym, well maybe not. Try taking a walk in the park … surrounded by hundreds of people who had the same idea. On second thought, how are you a discount on the sound of Speks? For a limited time, you can get Speks in any color or size for 25% less using the promo code YOU GOT IT. If that sounds like it could help you move into an uncertain future, start crushing, destroying, and building today for a fraction of the price, the rest is in our hands!

The Nintendo Switch quarantine search continues. Anyone who has tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for himself or his loved ones, lately knows what is apparently an impossible undertaking. Either you find one and it runs out or you can't find one at all. For now, you can buy one on Amazon in gray, Yellow, or Turquoise on your $ 200 MSRP. Combine it with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the full experience

Get it before someone else secures the last one for them. And once you've set the hours, tap our Animal Crossing: New Horizons discussion from last week with your own version of the game. Is it really fun to play or a glorified task simulator? Let us know AFTER reading our post.

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 04/27/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 04/28/2020.

LEGO saw a huge increase in sales as we stayed deeper and spent more time with our families. I have been following my friend and his wife building the Old replica of Trafford on Instagram for the past few days. I have to say that it is a fairly productive way to quarantine. With May 4 on the horizon, this seems to be a good time to enjoy Star Wars. Get the Death Star II Battle Set free with any $ 75 Star Wars purchase. No code is needed and this also includes pre-orders.

the A-Wing Starfighter Just released today for $ 199.99 and is exclusive to the LEGO site. But there are plenty of great options for a new project or a rainy day. For my part I am looking The Mandalorian Brick Headz set.

This order qualifies for free shipping and is while supplies last.

There is nothing worse than being stranded without being able to charge your smartphone or other pieces of technology that consume a lot of battery. You don't have to worry about that with a power bank, and you can get not just one, but two of our favorites for the price of one. Anker's 20,1000 mAh PowerCore Battery Bank comes in a two-pack for $ 49 at Side Deal, which is basically a purchase, get one when you compare prices with other retailers. Why are you still here CHECK OUT!

If you need to charge your devices, consider Orbit Powerbank charger. It's just $ 25Which is a whopping 50% off the original list price. It also has a Bluetooth tracker, so you can find your phone in a crowded suitcase or in a cluttered room. And if you are a bit vain, it also has a selfie remote control so you can have a fire pose in every image. Adorama also offers free shipping. Grab this deal before it's over.

Is the neck gaiter the most effective way to protect everyone from their germs? Not entirely, but it's much better than nothing, and masks are rare. Also, neck gaiters are a bit better than masks if you're going to run around the neighborhood or something … and even out of the pandemic, these babies are good at covering your face from the winter chill (when it's winter again. )) Daily Steals currently has a particularly colorful neck gaiter for $ 8 when you use the code KJMSIN at checkout, so grab one and put on a semi-useful mask and something to keep you warm next winter.

Do you need new socks? Steep and Cheap offers up 50% discount on major sock brands Like Smartwool, Under Armor and more! Whether you need new hiking socks to avoid dreaded blisters, sports running socks, or just something to wear around the house, you'll find something here.

I'm personally looking at these hiking socks, even though I don't really go hiking. They are colorful, and only $ 15 for a pair. However, if you want some of the Steep and Cheap socks you'll need to act fast as this offer will only last until May 5.

I watched four seasons of The Walking Dead before my interest started to wane. The long mid-season breaks only to return with half a dozen episodes of walking and talking turned me off completely. I'll wait for everything to end before catching up with Rick, Michonne and everyone else. Meanwhile, reading the comics that inspired him is not a bad idea, especially if you like Telltale games and you can pay what you want to get started on the Humble Bundle.

Pay $ 1 or more for the first five numbers, $ 8 for the next eight, $ 15 or more for another 10, and $ 18 for nine more. There are also three derived comics to sink your teeth into.

Diamond announced a few days ago that comic book distribution will resume on May 20 and they have already started receiving orders from DC. ComiXology offers a Free 60-day trial at your unlimited service in the meantime. But honestly, this is great business even if Diamond does their business together. It's no secret COVID-19 has rocked the industry and threatened stores worldwide. If you are able to support your local store at next month's check-in to see how they're doing too.

ComiXology offers a great opportunity to get stuck, revisit, or discover a series for the first time. I personally have several Wonderful and the Archie series loaded on my iPad for easy readability, but you can also see all of these titles on your computer. As an unlimited member, you will also have access to exclusive offers and sales that each publisher has throughout the year.

This is a great opportunity for any comic or manga reader. And if you love the service after those 60 days, it's only $ 5.99 after that.

We all love Monopoly, but who really wants to sit at the round table for three hours, somehow land on Boardwalk and Park Place whenever their properties seem to be located on desolate wastelands that no one visits? Well, it's great every now and then, but if you don't have much free time, Monopoly Speed ​​could be, well, more speed of yours. Today you have a 25% discount on Amazon. Games are said to last only about 10 minutes, and this is why:

Everyone rolls and buys at the same time so players don't have to wait their turn. During 4 rounds, players compete against the timer to buy, trade, and sell properties faster than ever. The timer counts down each stage of buying and trading, and there is no interruption between stages. There are even 2 Go slots, and players can get out of jail for free every time.

If that sounds like fun, go to the free parking lot and grab this deal.

You may have seen our gaiter accessory around each of our sister sites' dedicated store pages, but for a limited time only, we're discounting each by 10% and donating a percentage of sales to charities like Feeding America, The Trevor Project and Planned Parenthood. Support your favorite places, and keep your face covered, while giving back to a benevolent cause.

If you want to show your appreciation for KotakuExcellent coverage of games or Up News InfoMeticulous (and sometimes funny) reports on topics important to women, now is the chance to do it for just $ 19. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels and Planned Parenthood, respectively. Each gaiter is washable and reusable and can also be worn as a headband, bandana, bracelet, neck warmer and more.

Here is a complete rundown of our brand name face shields, along with the names of the charities involved.

If you're like me, you have a bunch of random stuff in the back of your car.cleaning supplies, oil change equipmentand emergency equipment in case of accident that's definitely not my fault. All that junk, in turn, ends up cluttering your trunk, so what are you going to do with all that junk inside your trunk? Organize it. For $ 20 right now, you can get Highland's Moving Trunk Organizer to help you with that.

Please note that when you are in the driveway cleaning your car, that includes the trunk. Let me tell you, it makes shopping for groceries so much easier when you don't have to move your various indoor / outdoor cleaning supplies and accessories to find a place to store your bags. No more forcing passengers to CARRY the La Croix cardboard (@me next time); Look your mess in the eyes and clean it up.

Do you feel a nutritional deficit during these difficult times? Same here. In fact, I've started mixing frozen avocados, bananas, and kale to make up for the extremely unhealthy junk food habit I've gotten since I started working from home in mid-March. And I have to say it helps. You can do the same by yourself (and / or combine quarantines more efficiently) with a Google Shopping $ 80 Ninja Blender through Target.

Right now, one of our readers' favorite brands, Ninja Kitchen does everything from deep fryers to cold coffee pots; However, they are best known for their blenders. This extra large 72 oz. The blender produces high capacity AND high power. Mix smoothies, crush ice, puree and process food today.

No one wants to get their lazy butt out of bed half an hour early every morning to wait in a row of Starbucks for a massively expensive hot drink full of sugar. You don't have to drink black coffee (ew) for a quick morning get-up with Mr Coffee's Espresso and Cappuccino maker, which MorningSave has it for $ 39 today.

This unit can serve up to 20 ounces of liquid gold. Complete your drinks with the built-in milk frother before channeling it all into a glass jug that can hold up to four shots of espresso.

If, like most of us in blocking, you have been playing more video games, you are not alone. CDKeys knows your pain and is here to help you. With a PlayStation Plus membershipYou get great discounts, free downloads and free shipping on accessories / consoles. You also get 100 GB of storage online.

But a whole new world of online multiplayer options is unlocked, especially if your friends are also members. Just because you're socially estranged doesn't mean you can't kill him on the court alongside NBA 2K in a "play together" session.

Typically, this year's membership is $ 59, but you can enjoy a 42% discount and get a digital code to access just $ 35.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 04/28/2020.

Team Ninja appears to have released another hit in Nioh 2, the soul-like action RPG that only knows PS4 as its home. If you have exhausted your order book and are looking for something new to play with, you can choose the special edition on Amazon right now for $ 11 off, or a final total of $ 68.

The special edition comes with a few extra bonuses for the few extra bucks they require, including a steel case, art book, and season pass that will presumably put you online for all DLC to be released in the future.

This is how Heather Alexandra begins in Kotaku in her long evaluative look at Nioh 2:

the Dark souls The formula is tried and true. It has been adapted to science fiction settings, placed in 2D, and refined over and over again. 2017 Nioh It is arguably the most successful twist in the genre, adding eye-catching combat and the turbulent politics of medieval Japan. Nioh 2 It is an improvement on all fronts. There's no other way to say it: I've never played a game where fighting feels as good as this.

Sold? To buy.

Until the end of May, Babeland is offering $ 20 off any $ 99 purchase. This is $ 20 off the entire order, so it doesn't have to be a single item. Since we cannot reach out and touch someone, we could also touch ourselves. And I consider that personal care aids are essential elements. the Magic wand sigue siendo básicamente el estándar de oro y es una buena opción si se encuentra en el mercado de las vibraciones.

O mézclalo y aventúrate con lencería y equipo BDSM. Recomiendo encarecidamente limpiador y baterías si está comprando un juguete. ¿Y por qué no abastecerse de condones para cuando podemos socialmente … asociarnos de nuevo? ¿Es eso lo opuesto al distanciamiento?

Babeland es un gran sitio con productos increíbles para todos tus momentos sexys, especialmente si eres un aviador en solitario. Y envío gratis en pedidos superiores a $ 69.

PD. No puedo superar lo lindo que diseñó este miércoles Holmes Le Wand is.

Ahora es el momento crucial en el que, si desea enviar flores para el Día de la Madre, debe moverse rápido. Los ramos personalizados se están agotando y las opciones de entrega se están llenando. UrbanStems Sin embargo, todavía tiene una gran cantidad de hermosos ramos de flores, plantas y regalos. Le están dando a los lectores de Kinja un 15% de descuento y envío gratis con código KinjaMomsDay. El envío gratuito solo me hace pensar que así es exactamente como le envío un paquete botánico a mi madre.

No hay estipulaciones sobre estos ahorros, por lo que es para todo el sitio. Mucho adorable opciones de planta con sus propios jarrones también. Entonces, si tienes una verdadera Mamá de la Tierra con sentido del humor, esto plantador prehistórico es para ella Un montón de opciones en este momento, pero muévete rápido antes de que se llenen los espacios.

No importa lo que elijas, definitivamente harás que el día de tu madre sea muy especial.

Keeping your connections safe and private is important, especially now that you probably spend more free time looking at some kind of screen. The price of VPNs varies, and you can even get some for free, but with something as important as security, it pays to invest in a good one. Right now, Kinja readers can get two years of pure VPN for just $ 48, a savings of 82%. This plan also allows you to have up to five devices connected, so your whole family can be covered.