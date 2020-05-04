Taika Waititi will direct and co-write the new & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; movie – Up News Info

Taika Waititi stays in the Star Wars universe, and Disney said Monday that it will direct and co-write a new Star Wars movie for its theatrical release. He will co-write the film with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who co-wrote the Oscar nominee for Best Picture. 1917 with Sam Mendes

Waititi, who won an Oscar this year for adapting the screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, which he also directed and was nominated for Best Picture, already has his hand in the Star Wars game, having directed the season finale of Disney + The Mandalorian. He also voiced the bounty hunter droid IG-11 in the series, which marked Star Wars' first live-action series and has been a huge success, with two more seasons on the way at least.

There is no release date for the new movie, but back in January Waititi, who showed off her chops with the hit Marvel photo. Thor: Ragnarok, approached to participate in a Star Wars function on the big screen.

Waititi's current management project is The next goal wins for Searchlight Pictures about the helpless American Samoa football team. He also has Thor: love and thunder, which he wrote and is also configured to direct; That movie has a release date of November 5, 2021. Also in the Disney family, it's also behind an animated Flash Gordon movie for Fox.

