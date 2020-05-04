Sutton Stracke sounds bad about his RHOBH co-stars

Sutton Stracke is giving you honest thoughts about the ladies of The real housewives of Beverly Hills.
Stracke, who joined season 10 as a "friend,quot; of housewives, has already been faced with Teddi Mellencamp in just the first three episodes of the season (last week, she brutally honestly drove pregnant Teddi out of Kyle richards& # 39; dinner in tears).
"I think initially, with Teddi, it was difficult to meet her. And we have our moments," Stracke tells E! Exclusive news. "I hope we conquer those."
Stracke says he felt "resistance,quot; from Mellencamp after the responsibility coach told his co-stars that he didn't care if they attended his All In event, which will take place in this week's episode. RHOBH. "It was difficult for me, but I decided to go and I'll just say I'm glad I went," adds Stracke.
So was it difficult for Stracke to click with any of the others Beverly Hills ladies?
John Tsiavis / Bravo
"I liked Dorit (Kemsley) when I met her, and then it was difficult to get to know her. Because I didn't have much time one on one with her in the fall, "Stracke tells E !." It surprised me because I thought, 'Oh, let's be fast friends', and then it just didn't happen. It was a slow friendship. And more or less the same with Garcelle (Beauvais) I think we were both so busy getting to know all the other girls that we didn't get to know each other as quickly as maybe we should have. And I am very happy to have had moments together. So she's great. "
A Stracke lady was instantly drawn to: Erika jayne.
"I didn't know her, but I think I understand you," reveals Stracke, who hails from Georgia like Jayne. "I knew that harsh south Magnolias of steel the outside has a really fluffy brownie on the inside. And that's totally what I got from her. She is a girlfriend. "
Stracke also says he "clicked,quot; with Richards from the first episode when they were at New York Fashion Week ("I think we met at the time,quot;).
How RHOBH Fans know that Stracke is the best fashionista and usually only wears the couture clothes she buys.
When asked if he could only wear one co-star's clothes for a year, Stracke replied hilariously, "Okay, first of all, I'm not going to agree to just wear someone else's clothes. That's not going to happen. But if I could sneak in and steal some things, stealing is a bad word. But like borrowing some things, Erika, for sure. Erika for sure. I think one of the reasons for me is that she is very strong in her taste and I would like to go and pick some things that I love. She has beautiful things that I think would make a great addition to my wardrobe.
"She has such elegance in her entire fashion repertoire that she would go for those pieces," adds Stracke.
The real housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
%MINIFYHTMLcb02aa6abb6c7c985e8bb3a441f4114f14%