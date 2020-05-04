Sutton Stracke sounds bad about his RHOBH co-stars

Sutton Stracke is giving you honest thoughts about the ladies of The real housewives of Beverly Hills.

Stracke, who joined season 10 as a "friend,quot; of housewives, has already been faced with Teddi Mellencamp in just the first three episodes of the season (last week, she brutally honestly drove pregnant Teddi out of Kyle richards& # 39; dinner in tears).

"I think initially, with Teddi, it was difficult to meet her. And we have our moments," Stracke tells E! Exclusive news. "I hope we conquer those."

Stracke says he felt "resistance,quot; from Mellencamp after the responsibility coach told his co-stars that he didn't care if they attended his All In event, which will take place in this week's episode. RHOBH. "It was difficult for me, but I decided to go and I'll just say I'm glad I went," adds Stracke.

So was it difficult for Stracke to click with any of the others Beverly Hills ladies?