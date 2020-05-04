Students Seek Life on Campus, Parents Seek College Refunds – Up News Info Detroit

They wanted the campus experience, but their universities sent them home to learn online during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, students from more than 25 US universities. USA They file lawsuits against their schools demanding partial reimbursements of tuition and campus fees, and say they don't get the caliber of education they were promised.

The lawsuits reflect growing student frustration with online classes that schools created as the coronavirus forced campuses across the country to close last month. The lawsuits say that students should pay lower fees for the portion of the term that was offered online, arguing that the quality of instruction is well below classroom experience.

However, universities reject the idea that reimbursements are in order. Students are learning from the same teachers who teach on campus, officials said, and are still earning credits for their degrees. Schools insist that, after being forced to close by their states, they are still offering students a quality education.

Grainger Rickenbaker, a first-year student who filed a class action lawsuit against Drexel University in Philadelphia, said the online classes she has been taking are bad substitutes for classroom learning. There is little interaction with students or teachers, he said, and some classes are delivered almost entirely through recorded video, without lectures or live discussions.

"You just feel a little bit down," said Rickenbaker, 21, of Charleston, South Carolina. "It's not the same experience that you would get if you were on campus."

Other students report similar experiences elsewhere. A complaint against the University of California, Berkeley, says that some professors are simply uploading assignments, without any video instruction. A case against Vanderbilt University says that class discussion has been hampered and that "the quality and academic rigor of the courses has decreased significantly."

In a case against Purdue University, a senior engineering student said the closure prevented him from completing his main project, building an airplane. "No online course can simulate the applicable real-world experience,quot; I hoped to gain from the project, the complaint says.

Class action lawsuits have been filed demanding tuition refunds against at least 26 colleges, targeting prestigious private universities, including Brown, Columbia, and Cornell, along with large public schools such as Michigan State, Purdue, and the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Some of the lawsuits draw attention to the schools' large financial reserves, saying that universities are unfairly withholding reimbursements even while resting on funds that often exceed $ 1 billion.

Several universities declined to comment on the lawsuits, but some said students continued to receive what they paid for.

Ken McConnellogue, a spokesman for the University of Colorado, said it is disappointing that people have been so quick to file lawsuits just weeks after the pandemic. He said the lawsuits appear to be driven by a small number of "opportunistic,quot; law firms.

"Our faculty have been working extremely hard to deliver an academic product that has the same high standards and high-quality academic rigor as what they would offer in the classroom," he said. "It is different, certainly. And it is not ideal. We would all prefer to have students on our campuses, but at the same time, we are in the midst of a global pandemic here."

Michigan State officials said students are still taking classes taught by qualified teachers, and that the school still offers tutoring, academic advising, office hours and library services.

"We do not deny that this has been a difficult time for our university, especially for our students," Emily Guerrant, a Michigan state spokeswoman, said in a statement. The school took on new costs to translate online instruction, he added, but "we have remained committed to providing meaningful and robust learning experiences at no additional cost to our Spartans."

Drexel University officials said the school has continued to provide a "broad spectrum of academic offerings and support,quot; while students learn remotely.

Lawyers representing the students, however, say the refunds are a matter of justice.

"You can't keep the money for services and access if you're not really providing it," said Roy Willey, a lawyer at the Anastopoulo law firm in South Carolina, which represents students in more than a dozen cases. "If we are really going to be all in this together, universities have to tighten their belts and give money back to students and families who really need it."

Willey said his office has received hundreds of inquiries from students seeking to file lawsuits, and his firm is investigating dozens of possible cases. Other companies taking similar cases say they are also seeing a wave of demand from students and parents who say they deserve refunds.

Along with tuition, the cases are also seeking reimbursement for fees that students paid to access gyms, libraries, labs, and other buildings that are now closed. Overall, the complaints seek reimbursements that could add up to several thousand dollars per student in some schools.

The lawsuits ask the courts to answer a thorny question that has come up as universities change online classes: whether there is a difference in value between online instruction and the traditional classroom.

Proponents of online education say it can be just as effective, and universities say they have done their best to create rigorous online classes in a matter of weeks.

But some of the complaints argue that the college experience is more than course credits. They say that the personal interaction that students have with teachers and classmates has value, both inside and outside the classroom. Willey adds that universities themselves often charge lower fees for online classes, which he says is a reflection of their value.

"The tuition price speaks for itself," he said. “These students decided to go to on-campus universities on campus. They could have chosen to go to universities online and get their degree that way, but they didn't. "

Even before the first lawsuits were filed, the tuition refund claims had spread. Students from dozens of schools have started requesting refunds as online classes left them disappointed. Dozens of schools have returned portions of the room and board fees, but few, if any, have agreed to return a portion of the tuition.

At the University of Chicago, hundreds of students signed a letter saying they will refuse to pay tuition for this trimester, due April 29, unless the school reduces tuition by 50% and keeps it at that level for the crisis.

Universities respond that the coronavirus has also put them under severe financial strain. Some estimate that they could lose up to $ 1 billion this year as they prepare for recessions in student enrollment, state funding, and research grants. Some have already announced layoffs and licenses as they work to make up for the losses.

But the lawsuits say it's not fair to pass those losses on to students. Jennifer Kraus-Czeisler, an attorney at New York law firm Milberg Phillips Grossman, who represents several students, said universities have a duty to refund fees for services they are not providing.

"We are not belittling schools for closing. They did what was appropriate," she said. "But they are benefiting at the expense of students. It just seems inconceivable. "

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related