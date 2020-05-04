Steve Harvey's daughter Lori breaks the Internet with a new bikini video leak.

Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey practically broke the internet connection last night when she released a close-up video, showing off her bikini-clad body.

You can watch the video above.

Lori is famous for being a model, social media influencer, and adopted stepdaughter of television comedian Steve Harvey. And Lori always had a privileged life, her mother Marjorie Harvey made sure of that.

Before becoming a model, Lori was an equestrian: she rode million-dollar horses in well-groomed gardens. It was also inaugurated in the upper echelons of society, attending the elite debut dance Bal des Débutantes in Paris.

But in recent years, he has drifted away from upper-class society and into the world of hip hop.

Lori has been romantically linked to at least half a dozen rappers and singer, in the past year alone. She has been linked to Meek Mill, Trey Songz, Diddy, Future, and Drake.

But after seeing her in that bikini (above), it's clear that she's a world-class beauty.