Steve Harvey's daughter Lori breaks the Internet with a new bikini video leak.

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo
Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey practically broke the internet connection last night when she released a close-up video, showing off her bikini-clad body.

You can watch the video above.

Lori is famous for being a model, social media influencer, and adopted stepdaughter of television comedian Steve Harvey. And Lori always had a privileged life, her mother Marjorie Harvey made sure of that.

Before becoming a model, Lori was an equestrian: she rode million-dollar horses in well-groomed gardens. It was also inaugurated in the upper echelons of society, attending the elite debut dance Bal des Débutantes in Paris.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here