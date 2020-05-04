Starz sues MGM over double-dip sales of 100 movies like Bill and Ted – Up News Info

An unnamed Starz staff member should get a big promotion if the premium cabler succeeds in her newly filed breach of lawsuit lawsuit against MGM for double and even triple dipping in over 300 cross-platform movies and TV series believed they had exclusive rights.

"In August 2019, Starz began to suspect that MGM may have violated the terms of the Library Accords after a Starz employee discovered that Bill and Ted's excellent adventure—A movie that should have been exclusive to STARZ – was available for broadcast on Amazon, ”the jury trial he wants to present in federal court details today (read it here).

"After notifying MGM of this discovery, MGM admitted this violation," adds the lawsuit for five claims. "STARZ, however, discovered that Bill and Ted's excellent adventure it was far from the only film MGM seemed to have improperly licensed. "

Related story Out of this world! Tom Cruise plots a movie to shoot in space with SpaceX by Elon Musk

Citing that this seemingly five-year situation "has caused at least one major distributor to question the value of STARZ and has significantly damaged STARZ's relationship with that distributor," the Lionsgate-owned company is seeking a large amount of damages and profits for a lot of money.

%MINIFYHTML670d74e9bc7f032f025ce543ac51085814%

MGM did not respond to a request for comment on the 25-page suit, which lists not only the classic Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter 1989, but also the likes of Mad Max, the original Terminator a lot of James Bond movies, Dancing with Wolves, Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman starring Rain man, Hannibal, Lunaticand The good, the bad and the ugly that were supposed to be covered by the parties' 2013 and 2015 Library Agreements

"Due to the MGM violation, distributors of STARZ content believed that STARZ films were widely available through other services, when, in fact, they should have been available only through STARZ," the complaint states, noting Some MGM projects that should have been in the Starz Entities only ended in Epix, which is owned by the defendant. "That lack of exclusivity hurt STARZ versus distributors, who valued STARZ's suite of offerings less because of the belief that their customers would be able to find STARZ movies elsewhere."

"In summary, MGM not only admitted to violating STARZ's exclusive rights, it is evident that MGM directly benefited from that violation in many ways."

Type …

And hey, Starz, I hope you're treating that eagle-eyed employee well!

In terms of treating people correctly, Starz Entertainment is represented by Markun Zusman Freniere Compton LLP of San Ana and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP of New York in this matter.