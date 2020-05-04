Spyglass Covenant 10 Cloverfield Lane Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Spyglass Entertainment has acquired Covenant, a science fiction story by Elizabeth Bear that will be written by 10 Cloverfield Lane writing team for Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken. They are keeping the registration line a secret. Roger Birnbaum, Eli Roth and Michael Besman will produce for Arts District Entertainment.

Production Spyglass Veep Chris Stone will oversee the project

The contained thriller by Campbell and Stuecken, Horizon Line, starring Allison Williams, is currently in postproduction with STX. The writers are represented by Verve, Lit Entertainment Group and attorney Jeff Frankel.

Covenant was first published in the anthology series. Hieroglyphs: stories and visions for a better future.

Spyglass Media Group was launched as a partnership between Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment Co-Chairs Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, with the strategic backing of Warner Bros. Pictures, Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group.