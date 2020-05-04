Sports Q: Who was the best wonder of a year in Boston sports?

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, started by you and chaired by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad via Twitter, Facebook and email. He will choose one each day of the week to respond, then we will bring the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.

Who are the best one-year wonders in Boston sports? Nick Esasky 1989 is my vote. – Nick A.

Well, first, let's make sure we have clear parameters. To qualify, a player may have played just one full season with a Boston sports team, been successful, and then gone elsewhere the following season.

Using this criteria, Esasky, who hit 30 home runs for the 1989 Red Sox, then went to Atlanta as a free agent after his lonely season in Boston, is a good choice. Others who qualify include Eric Hanson (went 15-5 at & # 39; 95), Bob Watson (hit .337 at & # 39; 79) and Hideo Nomo (pitched a no-hitter and led the league in strikeouts in 2001 ).

My choice comes from the Red Sox and has not been mentioned yet. Before we get to it, let's take a look at some quality one-and-gifts from other New England teams:

Bruins: Jarome Iginla (scored 30 goals in 2013-14).

Patriots: Darrelle Revis (2014), Brian Waters (2011), Trent Brown (2018), Brandin Cooks (2017), Robert Edwards (1998) and Ted Washington (2003). This list does not absolutely include Marion Butts (1994).

Celts: Dominique Wilkins (1995), Gary Payton (2005), Shaq (2011), Pistol Pete Maravich (1980), Joe Johnson (negotiated during his rookie year, 2002), Chauncey Billups (negotiated during his rookie year, 1997)) , and James Posey (champion, 2008). Rasheed Wallace (gasped through the finals, 2010) doesn't make the cut.

Anyway, my choice is obvious: Adrian Beltre, 2010. The future Hall of Fame member spent a season with the Red Sox in 2010, and it was wonderful. Beltré hit 28 home runs, led the league with 49 doubles, racked up a .919 OPS, played third base very well, took the game seriously but never himself … and left after a season to go to the Rangers, where he spent eight seasons, six of which closely resembled his excellent year in Boston. That's the kind of player you wish you had seen play for your favorite team throughout his career.

But what do others think? Who is the best wonder of a year in Boston sports? I'll hear you in the comments.