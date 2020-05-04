Sony Nabs Science Fiction Thriller From From A Quiet Place ”Writers; Sam Raimi Producing – Up News Info

Sony Pictures has secured an untitled sci-fi thriller, which will be based on an original script by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the writers behind the mega hit A Quiet Place and its upcoming sequel. The duo will also direct the image and production, under their Beck / Woods, alongside Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions and Debbie Liebling.

Details of the project have yet to be revealed, other than that it will have a big twist at the end. This project reunites Beck and Woods with Raimi after their collaboration in the Quibi series of Raimi 50 States of Fright.

This is the third movie that Raimi Productions has sold to the studio in the past year.

