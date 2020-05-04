Sonoma County Reports Third Death of COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Sonoma County reported its third death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on Sunday.

Sonoma County Health Services spokesman Rohish Lal said the third death was an older man, but said no further information will be released.

Starting at 7:45 p.m. On Sunday, the county reported 257 cases. The county has conducted 6,468 tests, and 96 percent of the tests were negative for the virus.

Two new test sites were made possible by a partnership between OptumServe, a health services company, and the state. It will open Tuesday for all residents, whether they have virus symptoms or not.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday and can be made at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Residents without internet access can call (888) 634-1123. Specific testing locations and times will be provided when making an appointment.

