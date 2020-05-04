Son of cruise ship passenger who died after testing positive for COVID-19 sues Princess Carnival Cruise Lines – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The son of a 74-year-old man who died after testing positive for the new coronavirus after traveling on a cruise to Hawaii filed a wrongful-death lawsuit Monday against Princess and Carnival Cruise Lines.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, claimed that Carl E. Weidner, a retired steel worker from Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, was "forced to die alone,quot; due to the negligence of the staff of the Grand Princess cruise ship and its owners.

According to the complaint, Weidner had taken his girlfriend on the Hawaiian cruise ship that headed to port in early San Francisco on March 5 due to the outbreak. The couple was later quarantined at Travis Air Base, where Weidner tested positive for COVID-19, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit indicated that, within a few days, Weidner was placed on a respirator, then in a medically induced coma before he died on March 26 without his girlfriend or children present.

RELATED: Southern California Couple Who Caught Coronavirus Sues Princess Cruises

"What makes Carl's death even more tragic is that this was completely preventable because Princess did not inform passengers at every turn, did not adequately clean the boat, or take safety precautions," said attorney Mary Alexander. "Carl was able to win his fight against cancer, but was defeated by the Princess Cruise Line's gross negligence and dishonesty."

%MINIFYHTML0154286ea80c2bd91dbb882a1e2c7a7a12%

Weidner's girlfriend said that Princess staff did little to ensure passenger safety, claiming that the buffet line did not offer extensive disinfectant for customers and that many people handled the salt and pepper shakers.

Princess Cruises is owned by Carnival Corp., based in Miami. A Carnival representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Santa Clarita-based Princess previously said in response to a similar lawsuit involving the Grand Princess not commenting on pending litigation.

On April 14, Princess announced that she would cancel all trips until June 30.

Carnival Cruises announced a plan Monday to resume service in North America this summer, beginning Aug. 1 with a total of eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston. Related to the plan, a hiatus in operations will run in all other markets in North America and Australia until August 31, the company said.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)