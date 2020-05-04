Social media recalls his favorite aspect of the Met Gala, as this year's event is still postponed due to COVID-19

As many of you know, for many years the first Monday in May has always been a special moment in the fashion community, as the annual Met Gala is scheduled for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

However, as we previously reported, it was announced in March that this year's gala has been postponed due to the pandemic, which currently has New York City closed.

Although today's gala will not take place, social networks Users took the opportunity to roam the memory lane and talk about all of their favorite looks that have graced the Met Gala carpet, and also talk about which of their favorite celebrities would have closed it if the annual event had taken place today.

How previously reported, Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor in chief, announced the news in March and said, "Like everyone else, I have been experiencing this COVID-19 crisis as a series of breakneck events, in which one never knows exactly every a new day will bring. Through it, a fact remains, however, stubbornly unchanged: President Trump. I, like many of us, have been appalled at how he has responded to the pandemic: optimistic and freedom-free guarantees facts that everything will be fine, the chaotic implementation of travel bans and claims about a & # 39; foreign virus & # 39 ;, the narcissistic ease with which he has blamed others, his dishonesty with the American people , and worst of all, their surprising lack of empathy and compassion for those who suffer and fear. "

She continued: "One day that will not arrive on time will be the opening of the exhibition of the Costume Institute," About time. "Due to the inevitable and responsible decision of the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors," About time ", and The opening night gala will not take place on the scheduled date. In the meantime, we will preview this extraordinary exhibition in our next May issue. "

Slide your finger to look back on some previous looks and tell us your favorite and who you thought would have killed him on the carpet this year.

