Snoop Dogg's alleged ex-lover Celina Powell says he took her to a "cheap motel"

Instagram

The Instagram model controls the creator of hits & # 39; Gin and Juice & # 39; after he discusses rapper Hitman Holla, who was accused of cheating on his girlfriend with B. Simone.

Up News Info –

Snoop doggjab on Hitman holla It has been counterproductive. The Long Beach native has been trolled by his alleged ex-lover Celina Powell after he commented on the 32-year-old rap star's Instagram post, in which he lashed out for being accused of cheating on his girlfriend Cinnamon.

Earlier on Sunday, April 3, B. Simone He exposed his supposed "romance" with her by sharing photos of him kissing her in what looks like a bathroom. She wrote in the caption: "Since I'm 'locked' in everything I thought, Instagram would love these photos …"

<br />

Weighing the cheating charge, Snoop shadowed Hitman as he commented under the raptor's post, "That's a cheap shower curtain (laughing emojis), what hotel is that. I mean a motel."

B. Simone's Instagram post apparently also caught the attention of Celina, who caught Snoop's comment. Without letting it pass, he recalled "What is my name?" creator of blows of his own alleged infidelity, responding to Snoop with "the same that you also took me".

%MINIFYHTML030e6fc720933f9354e774d25f8418c014%

Celina alleged in December 2019 that Snoop cheated on his wife Shante Monique Broadus with her. She claimed that he took her out and they had unprotected sex.

Snoop's wife later responded to the accusation with cryptic messages, hinting that she was disheartened. "Have you ever seen someone you love become someone you don't know (sad face) (broken heart)," read a meme he posted, adding in the title, "Where did we go wrong?"

Meanwhile, Hitman has clarified that his alleged affair with B. Simone was just an act he arranged to joke around with his girlfriend. Insinuating that he made the prank for an upcoming video on his YouTube channel, he wrote in the title of the trailer: "MY CITY SAINT LOUIS ONLY TALKS ABOUT ME WHEN SOMETHING NEGATIVE! I WILL SHOW IN 12 SEASONS NEVER THE RAP BATTLES I WON, LEFT TWO SONGS THAT OVA MILLION DIDN'T RESTORE THAT. "

<br />

He continued, "NEVER THE GREAT DEAL WITH MY GIRL PUBLICLY NEVER THE INDIVIDUAL MOMS I CASH LEARNING COLLEGE STUDENTS APPLICATION IN CASH PPL WITHOUT HOME FEEDING ME, BUT I THOUGHT A PRICE, I HAVE FUCKED ME, AND I HAVE A FUTURE. To @bl .u @thebsimone @ real.shyanne THIS YOUTUBE S ** T EASY DROP SUMN & # 39; MESSY & # 39; AND THE INTERNET HAS BEEN PROMOTED BY YOU!