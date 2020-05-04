Singer Cady Groves dead at 30

Singer songwriter Cady Groves has passed away at the age of 30 years.

The death of the artist "This little girl,quot; was confirmed for his brother Cody Groves, weekend. After sharing the heartbreaking news of his sister's death, Cody returned to social media to pay tribute to his sister and prevent rumors from spreading.

"I hate having to do this, but apparently the world and the Internet are a bunch of twisted misinformation," Cody wrote in his message on social media. "In my original post I had stated that we had no information to try to avoid it, but to expel the rumors I will provide an update. The coroner has completed the autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self-harm. Quite simply, Cady Groves died of natural causes. "

"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess right now until more tests are completed is that they had resurfaced," he continued. "Respect your name and family before sharing information that doesn't come directly from here."