Singer Cady Groves dead at 30

Singer songwriter Cady Groves has passed away at the age of 30 years.
The death of the artist "This little girl,quot; was confirmed for his brother Cody Groves, weekend. After sharing the heartbreaking news of his sister's death, Cody returned to social media to pay tribute to his sister and prevent rumors from spreading.
"I hate having to do this, but apparently the world and the Internet are a bunch of twisted misinformation," Cody wrote in his message on social media. "In my original post I had stated that we had no information to try to avoid it, but to expel the rumors I will provide an update. The coroner has completed the autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self-harm. Quite simply, Cady Groves died of natural causes. "
"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess right now until more tests are completed is that they had resurfaced," he continued. "Respect your name and family before sharing information that doesn't come directly from here."
Cody added in his message that he was heading to Nashville, where Cady had been residing.
"Cady was looking forward to the next few months and the release of her new album," Cody concluded his message. "Our last in-depth conversation (since most were witty jokes) was that she would send me songs to criticize and give her opinion."
According to Spin, who also confirmed Cady's death, the Groves family previously lost Cady's brothers Casey and Kelly, who died in 2007 and 2014, respectively.
Cady's last Instagram post was on April 23.
%MINIFYHTMLab821a761f26dd9166bf9ea886deb26712%%MINIFYHTMLab821a761f26dd9166bf9ea886deb26713%%MINIFYHTMLab821a761f26dd9166bf9ea886deb26714%