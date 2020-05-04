Singer Cady Groves' brother sets the direct record for 'twisted' rumors surrounding his death

Instagram

Cody Groves turns to his Twitter account to share devastating news that the country music singer passed away over the weekend and wrote, “ Rest In Peace little sis. I hope you meet @kellydgroves and Casey.

Singer Cady Groves passed away at the age of 30 years. In a social media post, her brother Cody Groves confirmed the news of the "This Little Girl" singer's passing away over the weekend.

"I hate having to do this, but apparently the world and the Internet are a bunch of twisted misinformation," Cody wrote in his Twitter message. "In my original post I had stated that we had no information to try to avoid it, but to expel the rumors I will provide an update. The coroner has completed the autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self-harm. Quite simply, Cady Groves died of natural causes. "

Cody went on to explain that the deceased artist "had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is completed is that they had resurfaced." He then asked people to "respect your name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here."

Concluding her message, Cody added: "Cady was looking forward to the coming months and the release of her new album. Our last in-depth conversation (as most were clever jokes) was that she sent me songs to criticize and give her opinion "

Cady Groves' brother clarified the singer's death.

Before posting the clarification, Cody shared the heartbreaking news on the Blue Bird app. "@cadygroves has left this world," said Cody. "Details are limited right now, but the family is trying to get them and will keep people up to date. Rest in peace little sister. I hope you have met with @kellydgroves and Casey."

The Groves family was also said to have previously lost Cady's brothers Casey and Kelly. The two died in 2007 and 2014, respectively.

Cady's most recent music was "Oil and Water", which was released in 2017. His credits also included "A Month of Sundays" (2009), "The Life of a Pirate" (2010), "This Little Girl" ( 2012) and "Dreams" (2015).