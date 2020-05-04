Simone Missick in the filming of the final season of All Rise & # 39; s Remote

Tonight, All get up still on Parks and Recreationthe steps, more or less.
Where Parks He came back after five years for a special video chat episode made to raise money for Feeding America and overall to lift the spirits, the CBS freshman drama actually offers us a season finale that fits in with the current season and offers a look at the current reality of the Los Angeles judicial system and of all of Los Angeles. We all stay home, and so do the characters from All get up, although the work does not stop.
And while there will be no mental health public service announcements or "5,000 candles in the wind,quot; performances in this quarantine episode, there is still something incredibly comforting to see fictional characters living their lives in the most normal way possible. same way as we "We are all trying to do that right now.
Of course, there is also something surreal about watching it and also about filming it.
Not only do we get a first look at the episode, featuring an unexpected inside look at Judge Benner's home life and a trip up the stairs for Lola and Mark, but we also jumped on the phone with Simone missick to discover exactly what it takes to star in a TV episode that shot entirely inside each actor's homes.
ME! News: So what was your first reaction to the idea for this episode?
Missick: So the initial thought was, you know, yay! I can go back to work! This is great and I don't even have to leave my house! We can do it safely and not endanger anyone and still get paid for doing what I love, great! And then when I was actually doing work from 12 different departments, you know, setting up the design and exploring the location for camera lighting and operation and hair and makeup and sneaky, I thought, oh no, this not at all what I thought this was going to be Definitely a wrap was made at the end of the night, being able to just go & # 39; Okay everyone, until tomorrow & # 39; and go straight to bed, you know, a little bit easier there.
Obviously, you know there were things that were difficult, but at the end of the day, it was really nice to see my cast again, to put on Lola's judge's robe and comfortable shoes this time. be able to give fans a proper season finale. When the shutdown happened, no one really thought about what the rest of the season would be like. Beyond our own assumption. Oh, maybe we'll add the two episodes to next season, you know, but at the time, they were all focused on being healthy and staying safe. And so when they called us with this, we were all excited to take the opportunity to end our season.
So they sent you things? How did this work in terms of technology?
Yes! So we all had our own computers and cell phones. I think if someone didn't, they sent them equipment, but we are a very Mac-friendly house, so I had my computer, and they also sent us lights and different cables and wifi amplifiers and extenders and stuff to make sure the signal would stay strong while we were filming.
That technical aspect was probably the most precarious. You know, you have seven different actors, all on the same network and filming from various parts of the country, some of us, so we just had to make sure everyone had the strongest signal to get the scenes going, and once we were done all those problems, it was good.
They even sanitized the props and sent them to us if we needed certain things for the scene, so they were very focused on making sure we were all safe and equipped to make this episode look real, so I not only feel like we're messing with Zoom.
To me, it seems like this is really Lola dealing with the pandemic from home, this is really Mark and this is really Sherri, it really is all of us. And it was wonderful. I particularly loved some of the characters and how we can explore them at home. This was the first time we explored what Judge Benner looks like at home, so seeing Marg trying to cook and going completely insane … was a clever infusion on the show that we hadn't seen. And what a gift to be able to explore all these characters going through this experience and finding humor in the midst of it.
Were you acting together via video chat?
Yes, so we were definitely all on the same network at the same time, acting together in real time, and I would say that there were only two times that we had some technical difficulties. I remember once Wilson lost his connection and was unable to return to chat, and that we were going to retake the scene for the last time just because of my coverage, and when we realized we couldn't get it back, we thought, well, we really didn't We need him, it's just me talking, so we filmed without him, but it was all at the same time, which is great.
At some point, some of our actors were in the same house but they weren't filming together, so my & # 39; husband & # 39; And I'm filming the final scene of the show, and he's in the gym and I'm in the meditation space. It was great that we were all able to participate in the show this way. It's something that we probably won't see again in a while.
During real life video chats, it is difficult to look in the right place or not to look at your own face. Was it a problem while you were filming?
Oh God. I hope everyone watches this episode gracefully because it's kind of complicated, man. Not that I was looking at myself. I was so focused on looking at the other actor, and I'm not supposed to be. Since you're supposed to be looking at the camera, but I said no, I'm supposed to be involved with them! So there are times when I saw it and they are seeing what it feels like me and I am seeing what I know were on the screen but not on the camera.
And then they created this really cool virtual courtroom where they wanted it to feel like the courtroom, so Lola is on one side of the bench and everyone else is on the other side, and halfway through the first trial, they're like, Simone, why are you looking for Mark? That's where Sherri is sitting, and I say, oh, because that's what's on my screen. Technology allowed them to create the courtroom orientation, but the eye line is still different for me, so I eventually had to cut out everyone's screenshots and paste them on the computer screen, to at least make sure My eye line was in the right place. So they're doing things during the shot that I can't see, and you know, they would scream, and everyone says, oh my gosh, (Ruthie Anne Miles) is so funny, and I was like, what did she do? do?!
So there were some times when it was definitely an act of faith. You are relying on the other actor's voice to guide you through the performance. But it was very Funny. Sometimes you can assume that you know these characters, that you know these relationships. You can take for granted a scene where Loll and Sherri care about each other, but there is something about having to find that relationship through a computer screen that really makes us value listening and paying attention to each other in a way that sometimes set We could take for granted.
I love that you and Mark are still on the ladder.
Oh, that was a very fun time. And we found it during launch. Not even while reading the table. Everyone got a FaceTime call with our show producer and co-showrunner Greg Spottiswood and he starts reading to us what his idea is for the show, and as he says this he goes, and Mark and Lola are going to sit in on the stairs, and Wilson and I instinctively grab our computers and walk and sit on our own stairs. And, of course, that came to the show, because something like this happens to them. There was something about it that just came organically, and those are moments that many fans love.
Did you feel weird showing your own house?
100% I am a person who has always said that I do not want to do an interview at my house, I do not want anyone to come to my house, even when you are preparing for an event and you have to do glamor, they want to take before and after photos If it's too much at home, I've often said that I'm not comfortable filming that. I've always been very private about it, so when they came up with this idea, I thought, wow, I have to show my house! This is crazy!
And I remember walking around different parts of the house during our virtual location search, and I take them from room to room, and I'm fine, this room really works, and they say, yes, no. I don't know if I like that. So you start to question your decorating ability, wondering why you didn't slap the paint on that wall. But the good thing was that all the spaces that were used seem to be part of Lola's house, and I was able to move some furniture to reuse different areas.
So my dining room serves as my office on one side of the room and the judge's bench on the other end, and due to the way it's set up, you don't know they're in the same room. So there were definitely doubts, but I kept telling myself it's for the fans, it's for the fans.
Are the scenes in the courtroom faithful to what is really happening in court right now? How much research was done?
Yes! So they are doing virtual tests and virtual procedures. Obviously, we can't have any jury trial, so the same thing we're dealing with in the episode is what they're dealing with in our court systems around the world, and specifically in Los Angeles, they're removing bail for misdemeanors and low-level serious crimes to make sure that people are not kept in jail because they are destitute. And it's something that people analyzing social justice reform have long been advocating that took the coronavirus to make that happen.
But that's also something we talked about in the episode, because the way this virus is spreading through our prisons and is spreading to the men and women serving in our prisons, as well as the prisoners who are waiting trial, and even those who have been convicted. It just got out, so Gil Garcetti, one of our consulting producers, made sure we were up to date on what was happening in our courts and that it was accurate. "
All get up"Dancing At Los Angeles,quot; airs tonight at 9 p.m. on CBS.
