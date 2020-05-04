Silver Reel beats A24 to science fiction film television rights – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Silver Reel, film and television financier, has beaten studio A24 in a bidding war for the rights to spin off the cult science fiction feature film by British director Jonathan Glazer Under the skin.

The Silver Reel deal comes after the producer originally funded the 2013 film Scarlett Johansson along with Film4 and BFI, and highlights his longstanding attempts to launch a television series.

Silver Reel was involved in the appointment of administrators last year to finish Under the skinSeventh Kingdom Productions production vehicle. Insolvency firm Cork Gully was in charge of selling the assets of the Seventh Kingdom, including television rights.

The Up News Info reported in January that Silver Reel and A24 were making competing offers for the rights, and at the end of last month, Cork Gully awarded the TV and movie assets to Silver Reel, according to company documents.

The financier offered £ 730,500 ($ 906,000) in cash and credit for the film's collateral and copyrights, which include spin-offs of the Under the skin brand. A24 offered $ 175,000 in cash for the film rights and a first choice in television rights, with $ 210,000 in other payments to be activated if a program is commissioned.

In a report on the sale, Cork Gully said Silver Reel's offer was closer to its independently insured valuation of £ 756,000. He added: "Because Silver Reel is closer to the project, the joint administrators felt that there was less transaction risk in that option."

Silver Reel Executive Director Claudia Bluemhuber told Up News Info that the television series will take a lot out of Michel Faber's novel in which Under the skin it was based, but it will be "very respectful" with the Glazer function. “We have writers in mind and we are talking to different writing agencies at the moment. We would like the writer to be British, "he added.

The film won awards and critical acclaim for its story about an alien, played by Johansson, who feeds on men in Scotland. It received an 85% rating from Rotten Tomatoes and garnered five-star reviews from The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph, the latter of which rated it a "masterpiece."

Glazer and Under the skin Producer James Wilson's creative involvement in future television series is unclear. They have discussed the idea of ​​a spin-off with Bluemhuber for years, but have never considered it a cutting edge project. Wilson and Glazer's next project is an untitled Holocaust show, in which they're collaborating with A24, Film4, and Access Entertainment.