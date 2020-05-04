Silver Lake Acquires $ 750 Million Stake in Indian Telco Reliance Jio – Up News Info

Silicon Valley private equity investor Silver Lake Partners has acquired a $ 750 million stake in Indian telecommunications company Reliance Jio Investment.

The investment values ​​Reliance Jio at $ 65BN and comes two weeks after Facebook obtained a $ 5.7BN stake, good for 10 percent, from Mukesh Ambani's digital services company.

Ambani, the richest man in India, created the Reliance Industries-backed broadband and transmission company in 2016 since it has attracted 388 million subscribers.

Tech-focused Silver Lake, which has $ 40BN of assets under management, has made significant investments this year on Twitter, Expedia and Airbnb. In 2017, he gave a $ 1.1BN cash injection to WME-IMG (now Endeavor).

Silver Lake's investment in Jio is further evidence of India's growing attraction to Silicon Valley and global media and technology companies.