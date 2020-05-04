Silent Response to Small Business Reopening in Downtown Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– After flipping open door signs for the first time in weeks, many businesses in Fort Worth were still waiting on Monday to see customers' family numbers return.

Traffic was limited, making them seem more like dog walkers and joggers than cars.

Some downtown stores counted visits in single digits.

There were some small signs of a tentative return.

At City Center Fort Worth, two of the largest office buildings in the city, management estimated that about 25% of tenants were in the building on Monday.

President Johnny Campbell told CBS11 that it was the first time that the estimate, based primarily on parking capacity, had exceeded 15% since orders to stay home took effect in March.

A representative from Sundance Square said downtown restaurants were still doing solid sidewalk business over the weekend, but that they expected to need a few more days to judge how much customer traffic was returning.

At Flowers To Go, Tarah Hoover was opening the doors again and brought an employee back to work for the first time since March.

She thought there might be a small chance for some Mother's Day business.

However, with the offices still empty, restaurants limited, and graduations canceled, she was still missing normal business in May.

"People who go back to work in the office instead of working from home," he said, is what it would take to get back to being normal. "The hotels that allow visits, and another are the conventions, which allows the conventions to return."

At The General Store in Fort Worth Stockyards, Marilyn Swisher estimated that about 90% of the 145 customers who came to the door on Saturday were local.

"They said they went in because they knew that the stores in our area needed people to pass," he said.

That was encouraging for a store with little online sales presence, outside of social media channels.

