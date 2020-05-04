Sick East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier Released From Hospital – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Up News Info SF) – East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, who has been in a health battle after falling while jogging, fracturing a rib and developing pneumonia, was released from the hospital, his family announced Monday.

DeSaulnier, a Democrat, had been hospitalized since March 13 when a "traumatic rib fracture,quot; became a life-threatening case of pneumonia, requiring an extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit of a Washington-area hospital, DC

“We are excited to announce that this weekend, our father returned home from the hospital. He is eager to return to California, but will continue his recovery in Washington, DC until his doctors determine that it is safe to fly, "his children, Tristan and Tucker DeSaulnier, said in a statement.

%MINIFYHTMLb97a175bb6b6b9d6fb8ac422b2ef7bec13%

They also wanted to thank everyone for the support that the family and the congressman have received during these difficult times.

"His thoughts, prayers and compassion have helped sustain him throughout this experience," said Tristan and Tucker. "We are also eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who helped save our father's life … While he has made truly remarkable progress and has come so far, our father still has work to do and We appreciate that your friends and constituents have provided your support, time and support as the next phase of your recovery begins. "

The congressman has represented California's 11th congressional district, which includes most of Contra Costa County, since 2015.

According to the biography on his congress website, DeSaulnier describes himself as an avid runner, who has completed 21 marathons.